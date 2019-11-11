Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

J&J's Janssen : Tremfya Meets Main Endpoints in Psoriatic Arthritis Studies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 09:13am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Monday said Tremfya met its primary endpoints in a pair of phase 3 studies in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Janssen said 24-week data showed a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Tremfya achieved at least a 20% improvement in disease signs and symptoms compared with placebo.

The company said the data formed the basis of its recent U.S. and European regulatory filings seeking approval of Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis, a chronic disease characterized by joint inflammation and the skin lesions associated with psoriasis.

Janssen in 2017 received U.S. and European approval of Tremfya for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
09:13aJ&J'S JANSSEN : Tremfya Meets Main Endpoints in Psoriatic Arthritis Studies
DJ
08:17aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Analysis from Landmark CREDENCE Study Shows the Efficacy..
AQ
08:16aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces Submission of Supplemental New Drug Applic..
AQ
11/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Gets Health Canada OK for Expanded Imbruvica U..
DJ
11/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Seeks FDA OK for Expanded Imbruvica Use
DJ
11/08JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Submission of European Marketing Authorisation App..
AQ
11/07JOHNSON & JOHNSON : New York judge sets opioid crisis trial for January
AQ
11/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Donation of up to 500,000 Regimens of Janssen's In..
AQ
11/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Presenting Data from its Expanding Rheumatology Port..
AQ
10/29JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Says Suspect Baby Powder Is Asbestos-Free -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82 218 M
EBIT 2019 25 622 M
Net income 2019 16 943 M
Debt 2019 7 416 M
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 20,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,7x
EV / Sales2019 4,28x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 345 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149,37  $
Last Close Price 130,96  $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.06%344 670
ROCHE HOLDING AG22.19%254 722
MERCK AND COMPANY9.40%211 953
PFIZER-15.12%208 023
NOVARTIS17.78%198 320
NOVO NORDISK AS30.58%133 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group