J&J's Janssen : Tremfya Meets Main Endpoints in Psoriatic Arthritis Studies

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Monday said Tremfya met its primary endpoints in a pair of phase 3 studies in adults with active psoriatic arthritis.

Janssen said 24-week data showed a significantly greater proportion of patients treated with Tremfya achieved at least a 20% improvement in disease signs and symptoms compared with placebo.

The company said the data formed the basis of its recent U.S. and European regulatory filings seeking approval of Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis, a chronic disease characterized by joint inflammation and the skin lesions associated with psoriasis.

Janssen in 2017 received U.S. and European approval of Tremfya for adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.

