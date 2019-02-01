JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Johnson & Johnson - JNJ

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a
partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces
that KSF has commenced an investigation into Johnson & Johnson (“J&J”)
(NYSE: JNJ).
The Company has been embroiled in significant litigation by over 11,000
consumers claiming that its iconic talc powder products contained
asbestos that caused cancer. Some cases have resulted in massive
verdicts against J&J including a $417 million award to one California
plaintiff in August 2017 and a $4.7 billion award in Missouri to 22
plaintiffs in July 2018. Further, a Mississippi state court recently
denied J&J’s request to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the state’s Attorney
General over its failure to disclose the risk, allowing that case to
proceed.
Recently, news reports based on internal company documents obtained in
the litigation revealed extensive evidence indicating that for many
decades Company executives knew that its talc samples had tested
positive for asbestos and took various measures to conceal the
information from the public.
The Company has been exposed to significant financial losses as well as
a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material
information to investors, violating federal securities laws, which is
ongoing.
KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether J&J’s officers and/or
directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or
otherwise violated state or federal laws.
