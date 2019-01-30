Log in
Janssen : ERLEADA Phase 3 TITAN Study Unblinded as Dual Endpoints Achieved

01/30/2019 | 08:36am EST

By Chris Wack

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wednesday announced the unblinding of the Phase 3 TITAN study evaluating ERLEADA (apalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy, or ADT, in the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.

The pharmaceutical company said in a release that the decision resulted from an Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommendation coinciding with a pre-planned analysis that showed the dual primary endpoints were both achieved, significantly improving radiographic progression-free survival and overall survival.

Based on these results, the IDMC recommended that patients in the placebo plus ADT group be given the opportunity to cross over to treatment with ERLEADA plus ADT. Patients will continue to be followed for overall survival and long-term safety as part of the TITAN study.

Applications seeking regulatory approval of ERLEADA supported by data from the Phase 3 TITAN study are planned for 2019.

Write to Chris Wack at chris.wack@wsj.com

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.60%122 574
