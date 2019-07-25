Janssen Pharma : Phase 3 Study of Ponesimod Met Primary, Most Secondary Endpoints

By Stephen Nakrosis



The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that results from its Phase 3 Optimum study met primary and most secondary endpoints.

The Optimum study evaluated the efficacy and safety of ponesimod compared to Aubagio, or teriflunomide, in adult patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis, the company said. The primary endpoint of the Optimum study was annualized relapse rate up to the end of the study, the company said.

Janssen said, "The safety profile observed for ponesimod in the Optimum study was consistent with previous studies of ponesimod."

The company said, "Data from the Optimum study will serve as the basis of submissions to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency seeking approval of ponesimod as a treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis, which are anticipated for later this year."

