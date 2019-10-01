Log in
Johnson & Johnson : Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million

10/01/2019 | 09:04pm EDT

By Sara Randazzo

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid an upcoming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties.

The settlement makes J&J the fourth drugmaker to reach such a deal ahead of the trial, slated to begin later this month in federal court in Cleveland. The trial is considered a bellwether for thousands of opioid-related lawsuits that municipalities and states have filed against drugmakers.

The company said Tuesday the settlement allows it "to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation's opioid crisis."

Attorneys for the two counties didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

(More to come.)

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

