Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2019 | 09:36pm EDT

By Sara Randazzo

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it has agreed to a $20.4 million deal to avoid an upcoming trial accusing the company of helping spark an opioid-addiction crisis in two Ohio counties.

The settlement makes J&J the fourth drugmaker to reach such a deal ahead of the trial, slated to begin later this month in federal court in Cleveland. The trial is considered a bellwether for thousands of opioid-related lawsuits that municipalities and states have filed against drugmakers.

The company said Tuesday the settlement allows it "to avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation's opioid crisis."

Yet the deal, which includes no admission of liability, still leaves J&J facing hundreds of other opioid lawsuits.

The two Ohio counties behind the lawsuit, Cuyahoga and Summit, are home to cities including Cleveland and Akron that have been hit hard by the opioid crisis.

As in thousands of other opioid-related lawsuits filed by local and state municipalities, the counties accused J&J and other companies of contributing to widespread addiction through aggressive marketing practices and lax distribution policies.

Frank Gallucci, an attorney for Cuyahoga County, said "the settlement represents an important milestone in the litigation in that it gets much needed funds to the county in the immediate future," including funding to address the needs of opioid-exposed babies.

Summit County representatives couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Earlier this week, drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC finalized a $30 million deal with Cuyahoga and Summit counties. Endo International PLC had previously agreed to pay the counties $10 million, while Allergan PLC had agreed to pay $5 million to avoid the trial.

J&J's settlement includes a $10 million cash payment, a $5 million reimbursement of legal expenses the counties incurred in relation to the trial, and $5.4 million in charitable contributions to opioid-related nonprofits in the counties.

The company is among drugmakers exploring a way to use the bankruptcy of another defendant in the opioid cases, OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, to try to reach a global resolution of the cases, The Wall Street Journal reported this week.

The litigation has weighed on J&J, of New Brunswick, N.J. The company lost the first opioid case to go to trial, in Oklahoma. A state-court judge there ordered the pharmaceutical and consumer products giant to pay $572 million for contributing to the state's opioid crisis. The company is appealing the verdict.

As settlements by drugmakers pile up, the Ohio trial is now shaping up to focus mostly on the companies that distribute drugs. Companies still included in the case as of Tuesday include AmerisourceBergen Corp., McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Those companies have denied the allegations against them and argued they ran legal businesses that were heavily regulated.

J&J's involvement in the lawsuits stems primarily from two opioid painkillers: the fentanyl patch Duragesic and Nucynta, a tapentadol pill. J&J also owned two companies that supplied the active pharmaceutical ingredients and narcotic raw materials to other drugmakers for their own opioid painkillers.

J&J still makes Duragesic but sold Nucynta in 2015 and exited the opioid-ingredients businesses by 2016.

Write to Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLERGAN PLC -1.09% 166.46 Delayed Quote.24.54%
AMERISOURCEBERGEN -0.26% 82.12 Delayed Quote.10.38%
ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC 4.05% 3.34 Delayed Quote.-54.25%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.47% 129.99 Delayed Quote.0.26%
MALLINCKRODT PLC -0.83% 2.39 Delayed Quote.-84.87%
MCKESSON CORPORATION -0.63% 135.8 Delayed Quote.23.71%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE -1.10% 54.7 Delayed Quote.-19.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
09:36pJohnson & Johnson Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million -- ..
DJ
09:06pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million -- U..
DJ
09:04pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Agrees to Settle Ohio Opioid Lawsuits for $20.4 Million
DJ
08:45pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : settles with 2 Ohio counties over opioids
AQ
08:33pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Settles Opioid-Related Litigation With Two Ohio Counties
DJ
07:47pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Reaches Settlement Agreement with Two Ohio Counties Ahead of..
PR
08:09aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : - U.S. FDA Approves INVOKANA to Treat Diabetic Kidney Diseas..
AQ
09/30Drugmakers Look to Use Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Suits
DJ
09/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON : California Jury Returns $40 Million Talc Verdict Against Joh..
PR
09/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Gets FDA Approval for New Indication for Invokana
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 81 612 M
EBIT 2019 25 394 M
Net income 2019 18 429 M
Debt 2019 5 560 M
Yield 2019 2,89%
P/E ratio 2019 19,3x
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
EV / Sales2019 4,27x
EV / Sales2020 4,02x
Capitalization 343 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 148,75  $
Last Close Price 129,99  $
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.26%341 455
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.57%248 942
MERCK AND COMPANY10.17%215 532
NOVARTIS16.27%198 779
PFIZER-17.69%198 731
NOVO NORDISK AS19.07%121 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group