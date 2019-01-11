Johnson & Johnson Announces completion of Offer for Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that the conditions to its public tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of Ci:z Holdings Co., Ltd. (TYO: 4924) (the "Company") not already held by Johnson & Johnson or its affiliates that was previously announced on October 23, 2018, have been satisfied and the offering period for the tender offer has expired.

There were 20,004,934 shares of the Company tendered in the tender offer, representing 41% of the outstanding shares of the Company. Johnson & Johnson will acquire all tendered shares for ¥5,900 per share and will purchase additional shares of the Company through the acquisition of CIC Corporation ("CIC"), the ownership vehicle of the Company's founder, Dr. Yoshinori Shirono. As of the expiration of the offering period, the shares tendered in the tender offer, together with shares already held by Johnson & Johnson or its affiliates and the shares to be acquired through the acquisition of CIC, will give Johnson & Johnson an aggregate ownership interest in the Company of 89%. The settlement of the tender offer and the acquisition of CIC will be completed by January 17, 2019. Following settlement of the tender offer and the acquisition of CIC, Johnson & Johnson plans to acquire the remaining shares of the Company that were not tendered in the tender offer through a share consolidation under Japanese law during the first half of 2019 and take appropriate actions to delist the Company from the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information on the tender offer and settlement procedures is available to the Company's shareholders in the tender offer registration statement for the transaction filed on EDINET in Japan. Copies of an English translation of the tender offer explanatory statement, which includes all the information described in the tender offer registration statement, may be obtained by contacting Johnson & Johnson's tender offer agent, SMBC Nikko (IBG_M&A_JPN@smbcnikko-si.com).

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the potential transaction between Johnson & Johnson and the Company. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson and the Company. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the satisfaction of closing conditions for the transaction, including the receipt of regulatory approvals for the transaction; the tender of the requisite amount of the outstanding shares of the Company; the possibility that the transaction will not be completed in the expected timeframe or at all; the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities of the transaction, if completed, may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; manufacturing difficulties and delays; economic conditions, including currency exchange and interest rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and domestic and foreign health care reforms; adverse litigation or government action; changes in behavior and spending patterns or financial distress of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. In addition, if and when the transaction is consummated, there will be risks and uncertainties related to the ability of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies to successfully integrate the products, employees and operations of the Company, as well as the ability to ensure continued performance or market growth of the Company's products. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's publicly available filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings, as well as subsequent filings, are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

