Johnson & Johnson : At trial, Oklahoma says Johnson & Johnson's 'greed' fuelled U.S. opioid crisis

05/28/2019 | 11:24am EDT
A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

NORMAN, Okla. (Reuters) - Oklahoma's attorney general on Tuesday argued at the start of the first trial in lawsuits around the United States over the opioid epidemic that "greed" by Johnson & Johnson helped fuel the drug crisis.

Attorney General Mike Hunter made the claim in his opening statement in a state court in Norman, Oklahoma, at the start of the first trial to result from around 2,000 similar lawsuits against opioid manufacturers nationally.

The lawsuits by state and local governments seek to hold the companies responsible for a drug epidemic that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says led to a record 47,600 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017.

Oklahoma says that J&J, along with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, carried out deceptive marketing campaigns that downplayed the addictive risks of the painkillers while overstating their benefits.

"This is the worst manmade public health crisis in our state's history," Hunter said in court. "To put it bluntly, this crisis is devastating Oklahoma."

Oklahoma resolved its claims against Purdue in March for $270 million and against Teva on Sunday for $85 million, leaving only J&J as a defendant in the non-jury trial before Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman.

A lawyer for J&J is expected to deliver the company's opening statement later on Tuesday. The New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company has denied wrongdoing, arguing that its marketing efforts were proper and that the state cannot prove it caused the opioid epidemic.

In court papers, Hunter has alleged that J&J, which marketed the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, was "the kingpin behind this public health emergency," growing and importing the raw materials that other drugmakers used for their products.

The state claims the companies' actions created an oversupply of opioids and a public nuisance that will cost $12.7 billion to $17.5 billion to remedy over the next 20 to 30 years.

The case is being closely watched by plaintiffs in other opioid lawsuits, particularly the 1,850 cases consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio, who has been pushing for a settlement ahead of an October trial.

Some plaintiffs' lawyers have compared the opioid cases to litigation by states against the tobacco industry that led to a $246 billion settlement in 1998.

(Reporting by Ben Fenwick in Norman, Oklahoma; Writing by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

By Ben Fenwick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.61% 139.59 Delayed Quote.7.59%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -6.94% 3770 Delayed Quote.-31.32%
