The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for JNJ-61186372 to treat certain patients with non-small-cell lung cancer. "Janssen Says FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to JNJ-6372 to Treat Lung Cancer," at 4:27 p.m. EDT, incorrectly reported that it was for the treatment of certain patients with small-cell lung cancer in the first paragraph.