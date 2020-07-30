Log in
Johnson & Johnson : Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate Elicits Strong Immune Response in Pre-Clinical Studies

07/30/2020 | 06:25am EDT

By Mary de Wet

Johnson & Johnson said Thursday that its lead candidate for a Covid-19 vaccine elicited a strong immune response in nonhuman primates in preclinical trials.

The data, published in the journal Nature, showed the company's investigational adenovirus serotype 26 prevented subsequent infection and provided complete or near-complete protection from the virus in the primates' lungs.

Based on the strength of the data, a Phase 1/2a first-in-human clinical trial of the vaccine candidate, Ad26.COV2.S, in healthy volunteers has begun in the U.S. and Belgium.

Write to Mary de Wet at mary.dewet@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 80 530 M - -
Net income 2020 17 416 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 827 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,4x
Yield 2020 2,74%
Capitalization 386 B 386 B -
EV / Sales 2020 4,84x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 132 200
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 163,53 $
Last Close Price 146,54 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.46%385 814
ROCHE HOLDING AG4.63%306 631
PFIZER, INC.0.20%218 083
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.75%200 287
NOVARTIS AG-16.09%185 855
ABBVIE INC.9.57%170 965
