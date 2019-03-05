Log in
Johnson & Johnson : FDA Approves Controversial Drug for Depression

03/05/2019 | 08:01pm EST

By Betsy McKay and Peter Loftus

The Food and Drug Administration approved a controversial drug for depression that could be the first of a long-awaited wave of new treatments, but that has also raised concerns about abuse.

The drug, a nasal spray that manufacturer Johnson & Johnson has branded Spravato, is a close chemical relation to ketamine. Ketamine is an anesthetic that is known for its heady effects on the brain and is often abused as a party drug with the nickname "Special K." Studies have shown that ketamine can relieve symptoms of depression within hours, rather than the weeks it takes for traditional antidepressants to start having an effect.

The FDA approved use of Spravato for patients with "treatment-resistant" depression, meaning those who have been unable to find relief from at least two treatments. J&J estimates about three million to five million Americans suffer from this condition.

The FDA approved Spravato despite mixed results in clinical testing, saying Tuesday that because of safety concerns, the drug will be available only through a restricted distribution system. The FDA also said it must be administered in a certified medical office where the health-care provider can monitor the patient.

Spravato, also known as esketamine, improved depression in two late-stage studies compared with placebo. But the drug fared no better than placebo in two others. A fifth study designed to assess safety in up to one year of use found that the most common adverse events were dizziness, dissociation, nausea and headache.

Write to Betsy McKay at betsy.mckay@wsj.com and Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
