Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
My previous session
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Johnson & Johnson : FDA Approves Janssen Pharma's Balversa for Bladder Cancer Treatment

0
04/12/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

By Stephen Nakrosis

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday said it approved Balversa for the treatment of certain adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer.

The FDA granted the approval of Balversa to Janssen Pharmaceutical, and also approved the therascreen FGFR RGQ RT-PCR Kit, developed by Qiagen Manchester, Ltd., for use as a companion diagnostic with Balversa.

The FDA said Balversa was the first targeted therapy for metastatic bladder cancer it approved.

Balversa was studied in a clinical trial that included 87 patients with locally advanced or metastatic bladder cancer, with certain genetic alterations, that had progressed following treatment with chemotherapy, the agency said.

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
02:12pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDA Approves Janssen Pharma's Balversa for Bladder Cancer Tr..
DJ
10:42aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Presents New Data from First Phase 3 Trial of a Sing..
AQ
04/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge, not jury, to decide case against drugmakers
AQ
04/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON : NCPCR pulls up four states for not testing samples of Johnso..
AQ
04/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Presents New Data from First Phase 3 Trial of a Sing..
PU
04/11JOHNSON & JOHNSON : quaterly earnings release
04/10JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Drug manufacturers divided over jury trial in Oklahoma case
AQ
04/10JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Winners of 2019 Women in STEM2D Scholars Award
PU
04/09JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Special Report - As Baby Powder concerns mounted, J&J focuse..
RE
04/09JOHNSON & JOHNSON : How Johnson & Johnson Is Helping Tackle a Devastating Tropic..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 051 M
EBIT 2019 26 008 M
Net income 2019 19 606 M
Debt 2019 1 719 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 18,84
P/E ratio 2020 16,97
EV / Sales 2019 4,46x
EV / Sales 2020 4,15x
Capitalization 360 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 7,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.06%360 033
PFIZER-2.11%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.96%234 012
NOVARTIS7.18%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY4.49%206 233
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.91%129 633
