Johnson & Johnson : Heads Health Care List in Management Top 250

Johnson & Johnson took the top spot among health-care and life-sciences companies in the Management Top 250.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company was No. 4 overall, lifted in particular by its scores in innovation, social responsibility, and employee engagement and development. In those three areas of management effectiveness, J&J scored in the top 1% of all companies analyzed for the ranking. It also got high marks in the financial-strength category, where it was in the top 4% of companies.

The innovation ranking is based on measures of things such as patents and spending on research and development, while social responsibility examines companies' environmental, social and corporate-governance policies. The employee category tracks things including employees' views on their jobs, while financial strength is based on metrics such as earnings and return on investment.

The Management Top 250 is based on five categories that reflect the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal. The ranking, first published in December, was compiled by the Drucker Institute.

J&J didn't perform as well in the fifth category of the ranking: customer satisfaction, which is based on things such as customer loyalty and how well customer expectations are met. The company's score was near the middle of all companies analyzed. Among health-care and life-sciences companies, Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, N.J., scored highest in customer satisfaction.

