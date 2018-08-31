Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/31 06:41:05 pm
134.085 USD   -0.64%
06:12pJOHNSON & JOHNS : Heads Health Care List in Management Top 250
DJ
08/28JOHNSON & JOHNS : sneed, michael e
PU
08/28JOHNSON & JOHNS : U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA Plus Rituximab as Firs..
AQ
Johnson & Johnson : Heads Health Care List in Management Top 250

08/31/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

Johnson & Johnson took the top spot among health-care and life-sciences companies in the Management Top 250.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company was No. 4 overall, lifted in particular by its scores in innovation, social responsibility, and employee engagement and development. In those three areas of management effectiveness, J&J scored in the top 1% of all companies analyzed for the ranking. It also got high marks in the financial-strength category, where it was in the top 4% of companies.

The innovation ranking is based on measures of things such as patents and spending on research and development, while social responsibility examines companies' environmental, social and corporate-governance policies. The employee category tracks things including employees' views on their jobs, while financial strength is based on metrics such as earnings and return on investment.

The Management Top 250 is based on five categories that reflect the core principles of the late business guru Peter Drucker. Mr. Drucker influenced generations of business leaders with his writings, including a regular column in The Wall Street Journal. The ranking, first published in December, was compiled by the Drucker Institute.

J&J didn't perform as well in the fifth category of the ranking: customer satisfaction, which is based on things such as customer loyalty and how well customer expectations are met. The company's score was near the middle of all companies analyzed. Among health-care and life-sciences companies, Merck & Co., based in Kenilworth, N.J., scored highest in customer satisfaction.

See more analysis and the full list of the 2017 Management Top 250 at wsj.com/managementtop250. Plus, read about how technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, financial, energy, utilities, automotive, consumer products, consumer and business services, transportation and logistics, industrial goods and real estate and construction companies rank.

The full methodology is available at on.wsj.com/top-250-methodology.

-- Dave Pettit ( @pettitd)

Write to Dave Pettit at dave.pettit@wsj.com

