Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Impact of Auris Health's Acquisition Could Be Felt Across Med-Tech Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/13/2019 | 08:09pm EST

By Brian Gormley

Johnson & Johnson's $3.4 billion cash deal to buy Auris Health Inc., the largest acquisition of a venture-backed medical-device company, could have far-reaching impact across the industry.

Auris, led by medical-robotics entrepreneur Fred Moll, developed a robotic system aimed at improving diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. J&J also could pay $2.35 billion in milestones for Auris.

The next-largest acquisition of a venture-backed device startup came in 2011, when Medtronic PLC paid $800 million to buy Ardian Inc., a developer of treatments for hypertension and related conditions, according to VentureSource, a data provider owned by WSJ Pro Venture Capital publisher Dow Jones & Co.

Auris's Monarch system is designed to help surgeons gain access to hard-to-reach nodules in the lungs while maintaining constant vision and control, according to the company, which raised more than $700 million from Lux Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Section 32, Mithril Capital and several other investors.

To create the system, Auris pulled together expertise in robotics, computer vision, software and other fields and hired employees from tech companies in addition to med-tech veterans, said Lux Managing Partner Peter Hébert. He said Auris's success could draw more talented engineers into med-tech and spur corporations to be more ambitious with medical-device product development and acquisitions.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you saw boards at large medical-device companies [reassessing] their strategy and whether they're playing it too safe, and whether they have innovation on their road map," Mr. Hébert said.

Lux, which backed Redwood City, Calif.-based Auris through its $245 million third venture fund, will return that entire pool and then some with this sale, he said.

Auris's sale is another win for Dr. Moll, who co-founded medical-robotics pioneer Intuitive Surgical Inc. in 1995 before becoming Auris's chief executive in 2012. Intuitive, whose da Vinci system is used in prostate cancer surgery and other procedures, has a market capitalization of about $61 billion.

Dr. Moll also co-founded hair-transplant company Restoration Robotics Inc. and early medical-robotics concern Hansen Medical Inc., which Auris acquired in 2016.

Dr. Moll, also a general surgeon, combines a singular focus on product development with the ability to sell his vision, said Bijan Salehizadeh, a former Highland general partner and now an independent member of the Auris board.

"Fred is the Steve Jobs of health-care and medical devices," Dr. Salehizadeh said. "He is the singular entrepreneur in this space."

Auris had its origins at Columbia University, where scientists were studying tiny robotic instruments for reaching areas such as the back of the eye and inner ear. The technology promised to make it possible to use flexible tools in procedures that would be difficult or impossible with manual techniques, said Christopher Velis, CEO of venture firm MedCap and an Auris co-founder.

The first application for Monarch is in lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death, but Auris is exploring other applications that have yet to be disclosed, company backers said. Few robotic-surgery players have as broad of a platform as Auris, which made it an attractive target, said Highland Partner Corey Mulloy, adding, "There's real scarcity value in robotic surgery today."

Write to Brian Gormley at brian.gormley@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
08:09pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Impact of Auris Health's Acquisition Could Be Felt Across Me..
DJ
06:38pJohnson & Johnson supplier seeks bankruptcy over talc lawsuits
RE
05:23pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Supplier Files for Bankruptcy--2nd Update
DJ
01:56pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Buy Surgical Robotics Maker Auris--2nd Update
DJ
01:50pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Supplier Files for Bankruptcy--Update
DJ
01:24pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Supplier Files for Bankruptcy
DJ
12:28pINTUITIVE SURGICAL : Johnson & Johnson to buy surgical robotics firm Auris for $..
RE
11:40aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : buying robotic medical firm Auris for $3.4B
AQ
10:43aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Buy Surgical Robotics Maker Auris--Update
DJ
10:06aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Buy Surgical Robotics Maker
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 330 M
EBIT 2019 26 028 M
Net income 2019 20 338 M
Finance 2019 2 020 M
Yield 2019 2,82%
P/E ratio 2019 18,07
P/E ratio 2020 16,30
EV / Sales 2019 4,40x
EV / Sales 2020 4,10x
Capitalization 360 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.29%359 814
PFIZER-4.51%242 846
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.87%233 451
NOVARTIS6.19%226 779
MERCK AND COMPANY2.76%204 182
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.98%126 578
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.