Johnson & Johnson : Impact of Auris Health's Acquisition Could Be Felt Across Med-Tech Industry

Johnson & Johnson's $3.4 billion cash deal to buy Auris Health Inc., the largest acquisition of a venture-backed medical-device company, could have far-reaching impact across the industry.

Auris, led by medical-robotics entrepreneur Fred Moll, developed a robotic system aimed at improving diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer. J&J also could pay $2.35 billion in milestones for Auris.

The next-largest acquisition of a venture-backed device startup came in 2011, when Medtronic PLC paid $800 million to buy Ardian Inc., a developer of treatments for hypertension and related conditions, according to VentureSource, a data provider owned by WSJ Pro Venture Capital publisher Dow Jones & Co.

Auris's Monarch system is designed to help surgeons gain access to hard-to-reach nodules in the lungs while maintaining constant vision and control, according to the company, which raised more than $700 million from Lux Capital, Highland Capital Partners, Section 32, Mithril Capital and several other investors.

To create the system, Auris pulled together expertise in robotics, computer vision, software and other fields and hired employees from tech companies in addition to med-tech veterans, said Lux Managing Partner Peter Hébert. He said Auris's success could draw more talented engineers into med-tech and spur corporations to be more ambitious with medical-device product development and acquisitions.

"I wouldn't be surprised if you saw boards at large medical-device companies [reassessing] their strategy and whether they're playing it too safe, and whether they have innovation on their road map," Mr. Hébert said.

Lux, which backed Redwood City, Calif.-based Auris through its $245 million third venture fund, will return that entire pool and then some with this sale, he said.

Auris's sale is another win for Dr. Moll, who co-founded medical-robotics pioneer Intuitive Surgical Inc. in 1995 before becoming Auris's chief executive in 2012. Intuitive, whose da Vinci system is used in prostate cancer surgery and other procedures, has a market capitalization of about $61 billion.

Dr. Moll also co-founded hair-transplant company Restoration Robotics Inc. and early medical-robotics concern Hansen Medical Inc., which Auris acquired in 2016.

Dr. Moll, also a general surgeon, combines a singular focus on product development with the ability to sell his vision, said Bijan Salehizadeh, a former Highland general partner and now an independent member of the Auris board.

"Fred is the Steve Jobs of health-care and medical devices," Dr. Salehizadeh said. "He is the singular entrepreneur in this space."

Auris had its origins at Columbia University, where scientists were studying tiny robotic instruments for reaching areas such as the back of the eye and inner ear. The technology promised to make it possible to use flexible tools in procedures that would be difficult or impossible with manual techniques, said Christopher Velis, CEO of venture firm MedCap and an Auris co-founder.

The first application for Monarch is in lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death, but Auris is exploring other applications that have yet to be disclosed, company backers said. Few robotic-surgery players have as broad of a platform as Auris, which made it an attractive target, said Highland Partner Corey Mulloy, adding, "There's real scarcity value in robotic surgery today."

