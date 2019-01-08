Log in
Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
News

Johnson & Johnson : Invests in Medical-Device Incubator

01/08/2019

By Micah Maidenberg

A Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) unit focused on emerging-healthcare technologies has agreed to invest in an incubator focused on medical devices.

The unit, Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC, made a strategic investment in the NXT Biomedical Therapeutic Device Incubator, an entity formed last year with backing from Deerfield Management Co., an investment firm focused on health care.

Financial terms of the J&J investment weren't disclosed and a spokesman didn't have further information.

NXT Biomedical is expected to invest up to $25 million in new technologies over the next five years. Deerfield earmarked up to $250 million to help form and develop as many as eight new startups that emerge from the incubator.

As a key member of the incubator, J&J will be able to shift NXT projects of interest to its medical-device companies for further development at the Center for Device Innovation at the Texas Medical Center. J&J has a partnerhip focused on devices with the Houston medical complex.

The incubator "will develop, advance and de-risk cutting-edge technologies in a highly capital efficient manner," J&J said in a statement Tuesday.

NXT, based in Irvine, Calif., was cofounded in Sept. 2018 by Stan Rowe, the former chief scientific officer at Edwards Lifesciences Corp.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 363 M
EBIT 2018 25 408 M
Net income 2018 17 909 M
Debt 2018 10 061 M
Yield 2018 2,81%
P/E ratio 2018 19,81
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 4,31x
EV / Sales 2019 4,09x
Capitalization 341 B
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.95%340 638
PFIZER-1.49%250 734
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.1.85%216 367
NOVARTIS-1.12%214 901
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.28%196 146
AMGEN1.75%126 214
