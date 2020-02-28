Log in
Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : J&J Business Continuity Statement (2/28)

02/28/2020

In our role as a global health leader, Johnson & Johnson is closely monitoring the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation and taking steps to help prevent the spread of the virus as well as exploring the potential for a vaccine.

We have robust business continuity plans in place across our global supply chain network to prepare for unforeseen events and to meet the needs of the patients, customers and consumers who depend on our products.

These steps include maintaining critical inventory at major distribution centers away from high-risk areas and working with external suppliers to support our preparedness plans. We currently have sufficient inventory for critical patient needs and are working diligently to minimize patient, customer and consumer impact.

We are closely monitoring product demand and supply levels across our global network to ensure adequate and effective distribution.

Below is a summary by sector:

  • Pharmaceutical: While this remains a dynamic situation, we do not foresee pharmaceutical supply interruptions related to COVID-19 at this time.
  • Medical Devices: While this remains a dynamic situation , the vast majority of our global medical device manufacturing is running at or near normal capacity at this time, including our plants in China.
  • Consumer: Currently, we do not foresee any significant supply risks of Consumer products as a result of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure product availability for our consumers and customers.

As a leader in global health, our top priority remains our patients, customers and employees. We are partnering with global and local health authorities to collaborate in addressing the immediate and long term needs to ensure sustainable supply of our critical medicines as well as researching potential vaccines and therapeutics.

We will remain on the front lines of this health crisis, bringing our full resources and minds to combat it.

###

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 February 2020 00:09:09 UTC
