Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : J&J Offers $4 Billion Opioid Litigation Settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 01:55pm EDT

By Peter Loftus and Sara Randazzo

Johnson & Johnson has offered to pay about $4 billion to settle all lawsuits in the U.S. accusing the company of contributing to the opioid-addiction epidemic, according to people familiar with the matter.

If completed, the deal would resolve more than 2,000 lawsuits by state and local governments alleging that J&J's marketing of pain drugs including Duragesic and Nucynta fueled the opioid crisis. J&J sold the U.S. rights to Nucynta to another company in 2015. The suits also allege that J&J is culpable for opioid abuse because of former divisions, which the company sold in 2016, that supplied active ingredients for other opioid manufacturers.

Bloomberg News reported the amount of J&J's settlement offer Tuesday. The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that three major drug distributors were in talks to pay $18 billion to settle the opioid litigation, and that J&J was involved in the discussions to contribute additional money.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc. also is in talks to settle the opioid lawsuits against it by providing free drugs, according to people familiar with the matter.

A $4 billion settlement would probably please J&J investors, because analysts had expected the company would have to pay more. Wells Fargo had estimated that the opioid litigation could cost the company $5 billion to $10 billion to settle. Wall Street's concerns about the litigation's cost have shadowed J&J stock.

In August, an Oklahoma judge ordered J&J to pay $572 million for its role in the state's opioid crisis, following a trial that began in May. On Tuesday, the judge said he made a miscalculation that overstated the award by more than $100 million, which he said will be reflected in his final order.

J&J said in August it would appeal the judgment and that the judge's conclusions disregard the company's compliance with federal and state laws.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company also recently agreed to a $20.4 million settlement of opioid lawsuits brought by two Ohio counties, avoiding a trial in the case scheduled to start next week.

J&J Chief Financial Officer Joseph Wolk told analysts on a conference call Tuesday regarding quarterly financial results that the company was open to settlements of opioid lawsuits like the ones in Ohio.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com and Sara Randazzo at sara.randazzo@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
01:55pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Offers $4 Billion Opioid Litigation Settlement
DJ
10:57aJohnson & Johnson Shares Rise
DJ
09:04aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX for Third Quarter of ..
AQ
02:48aDrug Firms In Talks To Settle Lawsuits -- WSJ
DJ
01:21aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Wall St gains as reporting season begins
AQ
10/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma regent resigns over role representing drug maker
AQ
10/15Health-Care Stocks Get a Welcome Respite -- Update
DJ
10/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Missouri appeals court overturns $110 million talc verdict
AQ
10/15Drug Distributors in Talks to Settle Opioid Litigation for $18 Billion -- 3rd..
DJ
10/15Drug Distributors in Talks to Settle Opioid Litigation for $18 Billion -- Upd..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82 236 M
EBIT 2019 25 676 M
Net income 2019 20 112 M
Debt 2019 7 881 M
Yield 2019 2,83%
P/E ratio 2019 19,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
EV / Sales2019 4,36x
EV / Sales2020 4,09x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149,21  $
Last Close Price 132,84  $
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.29%350 587
ROCHE HOLDING AG19.25%248 542
MERCK AND COMPANY11.29%217 734
PFIZER-16.38%201 883
NOVARTIS16.20%198 243
AMGEN5.13%122 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group