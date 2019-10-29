Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : J&J Says Suspect Baby Powder Is Asbestos-Free

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 07:04pm EDT

By Peter Loftus

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday its testing didn't find asbestos in bottles of Johnson's Baby Powder, including the bottle that U.S. regulators recently said contained the carcinogen.

On Oct. 18, J&J recalled one lot -- or about 33,000 bottles -- of its talcum powder after a laboratory test authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found a small amount of asbestos in a single bottle. J&J said at the time it was recalling the lot out of an abundance of caution, and would investigate the matter.

The recall fueled concerns about the powder's safety, and led major retailers, including CVS Health Corp., to remove some bottles from store shelves. Asbestos, a mineral fiber once widely used in building construction, can cause lung damage if inhaled.

But the New Brunswick, N.J., company said Tuesday that 15 new tests of the bottle tested by the FDA found no asbestos. J&J also said an additional 48 tests from samples of the recalled lot also showed no asbestos.

J&J said the tests were conducted by two third-party laboratories as part of the company's ongoing investigation.

"Rigorous and third-party testing confirms there is no asbestos in Johnson's Baby Powder," J&J said in a statement. "We stand by the safety of our product."

J&J took the unusual step of halting trading of its shares before announcing the test results.

The safety of J&J's baby powder is at the center of a growing caseload of litigation for the company. About 16,800 people have filed lawsuits in the U.S. alleging that use of its talcum powder caused ovarian cancer or a rare cancer, mesothelioma. Some of the lawsuits allege that the powder contained asbestos.

Last year, a St. Louis jury ordered J&J to pay $4.7 billion in damages to 22 women and their families who alleged that the company's talcum powder caused ovarian cancer. J&J is appealing the verdict.

J&J has said its talcum powder is safe and doesn't cause cancer, and that numerous tests over the past 40 years didn't show a presence of asbestos. The company has suggested that external contamination in testing facilities can introduce asbestos into samples.

In its Tuesday announcement, J&J said one of the labs it hired had a portable air conditioner that was contaminated with asbestos, and initial tests of some of the baby powder samples were positive for asbestos. But when samples were prepared in a standard room, J&J said, no asbestos was detected.

An FDA spokeswomen didn't immediately provide comment. The FDA said earlier this month that it stood by the quality of its testing and results.

Attorneys for plaintiffs in the talcum powder litigation said in a letter to a federal judge overseeing the lawsuits on Monday that the FDA used a lab that J&J had previously recommended for talcum powder testing, and which the company has used before.

"It's not surprising that J&J is attempting to discredit that report through its own testing," said Leigh O'Dell, attorney with Beasley Allen in Montgomery, Ala.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
07:04pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Says Suspect Baby Powder Is Asbestos-Free
DJ
06:20pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Says Suspect Baby Powder Is Asbestos-Free
DJ
04:14pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : New Tests on Baby Powder Previously Tested by FDA Found No A..
DJ
10/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
10/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FG urged to improve school infrastructure
AQ
10/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Retailers pull Johnson's baby powder after recall
AQ
10/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON : FG urged to improve school infrastructure
AQ
10/24CVS HEALTH : to Halt Sales of Some J&J Talcum Powder After Recall
DJ
10/24CVS HEALTH : Pulls All 22-Ounce J&J Baby Powder From Stores -Bloomberg
DJ
10/24JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Exclusive Interview with Cedric Gysel Johnson and Johnson's ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 82 218 M
EBIT 2019 25 622 M
Net income 2019 19 134 M
Debt 2019 7 416 M
Yield 2019 2,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,9x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 4,22x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 340 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149,37  $
Last Close Price 129,12  $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.10%340 927
ROCHE HOLDING AG21.01%253 048
MERCK AND COMPANY7.58%210 463
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS16.97%197 613
NOVO NORDISK AS22.21%128 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group