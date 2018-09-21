Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Johnson & Johnson : J&J Unit Agrees To Sell Sterilization Unit for $2.7 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/21/2018 | 11:31pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Ethicon Inc., a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, has accepted Fortive bid for its sterilization and disinfection products business.

In a securities filing Friday, Fortive said Ethicon agreed to its $2.7 billion offer for the unit on Sept. 20. The price tag is subject to adjustments based on the unit's inventory book values at the time of closing and the amount of prepaid taxes.

Fortive said in the filing that regulators in the U.S., Germany and Brazil have signed off on the deal. Both sides still must apply for anti-trust clearance from authorities in Israel.

Either side has the right to terminate the deal if it has not been completed by April 5, 2019, the filing says.

Fortive, based in Everett, Wa., announced the offer in June, with an executive at the company saying then the Ethicon sterilization unit would boost its sales and position it in attractive markets.

The business produced about $775 million in sales last year, according to figures from Johnson & Johnson.

Shares of Fortive ticked down 0.4%, to $89.98, on Friday. Johnson & Johnson's stock rose 0.6%, to $142.88.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORTIVE CORPORATION -0.45% 86.98 Delayed Quote.20.76%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.63% 142.88 Delayed Quote.0.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
09/21JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Unit Agrees To Sell Sterilization Unit for $2.7 Billion
DJ
09/21JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Host Investor Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results
AQ
09/21JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking App..
AQ
09/21JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Vision Showcases Latest Clinical Data and Eye Care Solutions..
PU
09/21Janssen launches first long-acting treatment for schizophrenia
AQ
09/21Janssen launches first long-acting treatment for schizophrenia
AQ
09/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Health-Related Quality of Life Maintained with Addition of E..
AQ
09/20MCKESSON : Board of Directors Elects Dominic Caruso as New Independent Director
AQ
09/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA Seeking App..
AQ
09/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits New Drug Application to FDA Seeking Approval..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/21Sutro Biopharma Prepares Terms For $75 Million U.S. IPO 
09/21THERE IS A MORE IMPORTANT QUESTION T : Johnson & Johnson 
09/21Buy This Stock If You Are Afraid Of An Imminent Bear Market 
09/21GERON : The Last Chapter 
09/20Arvinas Holding Prepares Terms For $100 Million IPO 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 257 M
EBIT 2018 24 952 M
Net income 2018 16 036 M
Debt 2018 11 280 M
Yield 2018 2,52%
P/E ratio 2018 20,96
P/E ratio 2019 18,13
EV / Sales 2018 4,83x
EV / Sales 2019 4,59x
Capitalization 381 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 1,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.53%380 898
PFIZER19.44%256 467
NOVARTIS-0.56%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.65%210 186
MERCK AND COMPANY25.79%188 241
AMGEN17.99%132 756
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.