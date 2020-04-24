Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : J&J Unit Seeks FDA OK for Simponi Aria in Juvenile Indications

04/24/2020 | 10:12am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Friday said it is seeking U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of its arthritis drug Simponi Aria in a pair of juvenile indications.

The drug maker said it filed supplemental biologics license applications for the drug for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and juvenile psoriatic arthritis in patients two years of age and older in combination with methotrexate.

Janssen said Simponi Aria, if approved for the indications, would be the first anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha biologic agent administered by intravenous infusion available for such juvenile patients.

The FDA previously approved Simponi Aria for adults with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, active psoriatic arthritis and active ankylosing spondylitis.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

