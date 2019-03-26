Johnson & Johnson : J&J Unit Seeks FDA OK of Darzalex Combination in Multiple Myeloma

By Colin Kellaher



Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Tuesday said it is seeking its first U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a Darzalex combination treatment in the frontline setting for multiple myeloma patients who are eligible for transplants.

Janssen said it filed a supplemental biologics-license application for Darzalex in combination with bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone for newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who are eligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Darzalex is already approved in the U.S. for several indications in multiple myeloma, a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells and causes cancer cells to accumulate in the bone marrow.

Janssen has an exclusive license to develop, manufacture and commercialize Darzalex under an August 2012 agreement with Genmab.

Janssen last week filed an application with the European Medicines Agency for Darzalex in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com