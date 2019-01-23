Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Generic Rivals Pressure Its Sales

By Peter Loftus and Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson said it expects its sales growth to slow in 2019, citing pricing pressures and generic-drug competition for its pharmaceutical division.

The health-products company, whose financial results are considered a bellwether for many health sectors, said Tuesday it expects full-year sales of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion. For 2018, J&J said its sales rose 6.7% to $81.6 billion.

J&J said it expects lower-cost copycat competition for its prescription drugs, such as the anti-inflammatory drug Remicade and prostate-cancer drug Zytiga, to reduce its sales by $3 billion in 2019.

And it expects continued pressure on its average U.S. drug prices, after rebates and discounts. J&J Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said average net prices in the U.S. declined between 6% and 8% in 2018, a trend expected to continue.

The results point to some challenges that drugmakers will face this year, as public scrutiny limits their willingness to raise prices to increase sales and blunt the impact of competition from drug copies.

In addition, drug companies won't see the kind of boost they received from the corporate tax overhaul that took effect last January. Its financial benefits are now baked into the companies' quarterly results, while giving some Democrats a new argument for pressing the firms to lower prices.

J&J, of New Brunswick, N.J., also expects a stronger U.S. dollar to curb sales growth for 2019.

The company is facing major legal liability over the safety of its talc-containing powders such as Johnson's Baby Powder. At least 11,700 lawsuits against the company claim that use of J&J's talc products caused cancer.

J&J, which says its talc products are safe, has won some of the lawsuits that went to trial, but some juries have awarded large amounts of money to plaintiffs, including $4.7 billion in July to 22 women and their families. J&J is appealing the verdicts.

A recent Reuters article said that J&J knew for decades that its talc powder contained asbestos, but the company concealed it from regulators and the public.

J&J has waged a public-image battle to counter the negative publicity from the litigation and the Reuters investigation. The company has taken out newspaper advertisements and created a website, "Facts About Talc," to tout the safety of its talc products and to rebut various allegations.

Still, the talc concerns have contributed to an 11% decline in J&J shares since mid-December, wiping out billions of dollars in market capitalization.

"We remain committed to ensuring the facts about talc are understood and we will continue to defend the safety of the product," Mr. Gorsky said Tuesday.

The company didn't break out talc sales, but sales for its baby-care division dropped 3.5% in the fourth quarter.

J&J said it spent $1.29 billion in litigation costs in the fourth quarter, up from $645 million a year earlier. A company spokesman said most of the expenses weren't talc-related but rather related to litigation surrounding the company's older medical devices.

Separately, J&J has agreed to pay $120 million in a settlement with the attorneys general of most U.S. states, to resolve allegations that the company unlawfully promoted its metal-on-metal hip implant devices, some of the attorneys general announced Tuesday. The settlement is not part of J&J's 2018 legal expenses.

A J&J spokeswoman said the settlement involves no admission of liability or misconduct on the part of the company or its subsidiaries.

J&J also said Tuesday that its fourth-quarter profit was $3.04 billion, or $1.12 a share, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 a share, for the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.91 a share.

On an adjusted basis, excluding various costs, J&J earned $1.97 a share. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.95 a share.

J&J's quarterly sales rose 1% from a year ago to $20.39 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $20.19 billion in sales.

Global sales in the pharmaceuticals division rose 5.3% to $10.19 billion, while sales from its consumer segment declined 0.1% to $3.54 billion.

However, sales in its medical devices business fell 4.4% to $6.67 billion.

For 2019, J&J anticipates adjusted earnings of between $8.50 and $8.65 a share.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com