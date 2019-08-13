Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen Gets EC OK for Expanded Use of Imbruvica

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Tuesday said the European Commission approved the use of Imbruvica in two additional indications.

Janssen said Imbruvica is now approved in combination with obinutuzumab in adults with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and in combination with rituximab for adults with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, a rare and incurable type of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in June recommended EC approval of the expanded use of Imbruvica.

