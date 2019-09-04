Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen Gets European OK for Stelara in Ulcerative Colitis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 09:50am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Wednesday said the European Commission approved the expanded use of Stelara in adults with the inflammatory bowel disease ulcerative colitis.

Janssen said the approval covers adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have had an inadequate response with, lost response to, or were intolerant to either conventional therapy or a biologic or have medical contraindications to such therapies.

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use in July recommended the expanded marketing authorization of Stelara, which was approved in 2016 for the inflammatory bowel disorder Crohn's disease.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is currently reviewing Janssen's application for Stelara in adults with ulcerative colitis.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
09:50aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Gets European OK for Stelara in Ulcerative Col..
DJ
09/03JOHNSON & JOHNSON : U.S. editorial excerpts
AQ
09/03JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Janssen Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for ..
DJ
09/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : and pays Rs 25 lakh each to 3 victims
AQ
08/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON, J.M. SMUCKER, BES : Stocks That Defined The Week
DJ
08/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON : We cannot win the war on drugs by obsessing over supply
AQ
08/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON : No, Adolescents Don't Account for Half of New HIV Infections..
AQ
08/29JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Participate in the 2019 Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global..
PR
08/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : SC Johnson critical of Oklahoma AG over tagline reference
AQ
08/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Lawyer for opioid maker says U.S. lawsuit has no binding imp..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 81 594 M
EBIT 2019 25 389 M
Net income 2019 18 319 M
Debt 2019 5 892 M
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 19,2x
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
EV / Sales2019 4,24x
EV / Sales2020 3,98x
Capitalization 340 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 148,50  $
Last Close Price 128,74  $
Spread / Highest target 31,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.24%339 766
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.32%234 723
MERCK AND COMPANY13.40%221 856
NOVARTIS18.63%204 551
PFIZER-18.56%199 781
NOVO NORDISK AS21.20%125 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group