Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen Seeks FDA OK for Expanded Imbruvica Use

11/08/2019 | 08:13am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit on Friday said it filed a supplemental new-drug application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the expanded use of the cancer drug Imbruvica.

Janssen said it is seeking approval of Imbruvica in combination with rituximab for the first-line treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma.

The company said the filing is based on positive results from a phase 3 study of the combination that met the primary endpoints of progression-free survival and overall survival compared to the chemoimmunotherapy regimen of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and rituximab.

Imbruvica, which is jointly developed and commercialized by J&J's Janssen Biotech Inc. unit and AbbVie Pharmacyclics LLC, was first approved by the FDA in 2013 and is currently indicated in six disease areas.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ABBVIE -0.09% 82.01 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.36% 131.43 Delayed Quote.1.06%
