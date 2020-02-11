Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen to Work With HHS on Accelerating Coronavirus Vaccine

02/11/2020 | 05:10pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit will work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate development of a potential novel coronavirus vaccine.

An expanded collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority "builds on Johnson & Johnson's multipronged response" to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The company is "working closely with global partners to screen its library of antiviral molecules to accelerate the discovery of potential COVID-19 treatments."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 861 M
EBIT 2020 27 635 M
Net income 2020 19 976 M
Finance 2020 322 M
Yield 2020 2,64%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
EV / Sales2020 4,65x
EV / Sales2021 4,39x
Capitalization 400 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 160,00  $
Last Close Price 151,86  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.11%395 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.28%287 943
MERCK AND COMPANY-5.82%220 228
NOVARTIS2.05%215 516
PFIZER-2.88%205 150
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY3.21%149 582
