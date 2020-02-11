Johnson & Johnson : J&J's Janssen to Work With HHS on Accelerating Coronavirus Vaccine

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. unit will work with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to accelerate development of a potential novel coronavirus vaccine.

An expanded collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority "builds on Johnson & Johnson's multipronged response" to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said.

The company is "working closely with global partners to screen its library of antiviral molecules to accelerate the discovery of potential COVID-19 treatments."

