Johnson & Johnson : J&J to record $700 million charge related to abandoned drug program

03/21/2019 | 06:31pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson on Thursday said https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200406/000020040619000016/a20190321alios8-k.htm it will record a nearly $700 million (£536.4 million) impairment charge in the first quarter of 2019 related to the abandoned development of its experimental antiviral drug, AL-8176.

The company had https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200406/000020040618000049/a8-k2018q3.htm recorded a partial impairment charge of about $630 million related to the treatment in the third quarter last year after having suspended trials in August.

J&J added AL-8176 to its pipeline through its $1.75 billion buyout of Alios Biopharma Inc in 2014.

The drug was being developed to treat respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) that cause respiratory tract infections in children and adults.

While RSV causes little more than common cold in some patients, it could lead to serious lung infections and even death in high-risk patients like babies and the elderly.

AstraZeneca Plc sells the only approved vaccine to prevent RSV in children.

(Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 175 M
EBIT 2019 25 981 M
Net income 2019 19 764 M
Debt 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 2,74%
P/E ratio 2019 18,85
P/E ratio 2020 16,85
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,21x
Capitalization 366 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.39%365 572
NOVARTIS10.52%237 139
PFIZER-3.39%234 120
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.28%234 082
MERCK AND COMPANY7.42%211 867
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY10.75%132 699
