Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Gets Positive CHMP Opinion on Expanded Use of Imbruvica

By Michael Dabaie

Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceutical Cos. said the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency recommended broadening the existing marketing authorization for Imbruvica, or ibrutinib, in two indications.

One recommendation is for the use of ibrutinib in combination with obinutuzumab in adult patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The second is for use of ibrutinib plus rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia.

Both positive opinions will now be reviewed by the European Commission, which has the authority to grant final approval of the indications.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com