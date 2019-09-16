Johnson & Johnson : Janssen Submits Application to U.S. FDA Seeking First-in-Class Approval of TREMFYA® (guselkumab) for Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

The TREMFYA sBLA is based on results from the Phase 3 DISCOVER-1 and DISCOVER- 2 studies, which met their primary endpoints of patients achieving an American College of Rheumatology 20 percent improvement (ACR20) response after 24 weeks of treatment. The safety profile observed for TREMFYA in the DISCOVER studies was generally consistent with previous studies as well as the current TREMFYA prescribing information. The DISCOVER program comprises the first-ever Phase 3 studies evaluating a human monoclonal antibody against the p19 subunit of IL-23 for active PsA, and the results have been submitted for presentation at an upcoming medical meeting.

"We're excited about the DISCOVER data and the potential of TREMFYA as a treatment option given the unmet needs of patients living with psoriatic arthritis, a chronic lifelong disease," said Newman Yeilding, M.D., Head of Immunology Development, Janssen Research & Development, LLC. "DISCOVER-1 and 2 are the ninth and tenth Phase 3 studies Janssen has completed in PsA, across our portfolio of medicines."

In addition to the primary endpoint of ACR20 response at week 24, multiple secondary endpoints were assessed, including ACR50/70, resolution of soft tissue inflammation (enthesitis and dactylitis), disease activity (DAS-28 CRP), improvement in physical function (HAQ-DI), skin clearance (IGA), improvement in Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI) and quality of life (SF-36 PCS and MCS). DISCOVER-2 also assessed effect on structural damage using the van der Heide- Sharp score (vdH-S) as a key secondary endpoint.

"With this submission to the FDA, we hope to offer the first IL-23 p19 inhibitor to clinicians and their patients for active psoriatic arthritis," said Andrew Greenspan, M.D., Vice President, Immunology Medical Affairs, Janssen Scientific Affairs, LLC.

"Psoriatic arthritis is a complex disease involving both the skin and the joints with a heterogeneous range of clinical manifestations, and it requires treatment options with different mechanisms of action."

Both DISCOVER trials were randomized, double-blind, multicenter Phase 3 studies designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of TREMFYA administered by