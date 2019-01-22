Johnson & Johnson : Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter

By Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson said litigation costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter as the company looks to fight lawsuits over the safety of the company's signature baby powder.

The New Jersey-based company said it spent $1.29 billion in litigation costs in the latest quarter, up from $645 million a year ago. Plaintiffs in several lawsuits have claimed that the talcum powder contains asbestos and have also tried to link the powder to ovarian cancer. J&J executives and lawyers have long said the signature powder is safe and asbestos-free.

J&J also said Tuesday that its quarterly profit was $3.04 billion, or $1.12 a share, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 a share, for the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.91 a share.

On an adjusted basis, J&J made $1.97 a share. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.95 a share.

J&J's sales rose 1% from a year ago to $20.39 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $20.19 billion in sales. The company attributed the higher sales to strong underlying performance across each of its businesses.

Sales in the pharmaceuticals division in the U.S. rose 2.8% to $5.94 billion while sales from its consumer segment rose 7.3% to $1.48 billion. However, sales in its medical devices business fell 3% in the U.S.

J&J also gave its full-year guidance for 2019. It expects sales of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion. It also anticipates adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.65 a share.

Shares of J&J, which had fallen 11.8% in the past 12 months, were flat in premarket trading on low volume.

