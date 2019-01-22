Log in
Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/22 08:09:12 am
127.25 USD   -2.63%
07:46aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter
DJ
01/17JOHNSON & JOHNSON : annual earnings release
2018JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Hit by Baby-Powder Safety Concerns
DJ
Johnson & Johnson : Litigation Costs Double in Fourth Quarter

0
01/22/2019 | 07:46am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson said litigation costs nearly doubled in the fourth quarter as the company looks to fight lawsuits over the safety of the company's signature baby powder.

The New Jersey-based company said it spent $1.29 billion in litigation costs in the latest quarter, up from $645 million a year ago. Plaintiffs in several lawsuits have claimed that the talcum powder contains asbestos and have also tried to link the powder to ovarian cancer. J&J executives and lawyers have long said the signature powder is safe and asbestos-free.

J&J also said Tuesday that its quarterly profit was $3.04 billion, or $1.12 a share, compared with a loss of $10.71 billion, or $3.99 a share, for the same period a year ago. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected earnings of $1.91 a share.

On an adjusted basis, J&J made $1.97 a share. Analysts had expected earnings of $1.95 a share.

J&J's sales rose 1% from a year ago to $20.39 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $20.19 billion in sales. The company attributed the higher sales to strong underlying performance across each of its businesses.

Sales in the pharmaceuticals division in the U.S. rose 2.8% to $5.94 billion while sales from its consumer segment rose 7.3% to $1.48 billion. However, sales in its medical devices business fell 3% in the U.S.

J&J also gave its full-year guidance for 2019. It expects sales of $80.4 billion to $81.2 billion. It also anticipates adjusted earnings of $8.50 to $8.65 a share.

Shares of J&J, which had fallen 11.8% in the past 12 months, were flat in premarket trading on low volume.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 378 M
EBIT 2018 25 413 M
Net income 2018 17 910 M
Debt 2018 10 208 M
Yield 2018 2,73%
P/E ratio 2018 20,38
P/E ratio 2019 17,42
EV / Sales 2018 4,43x
EV / Sales 2019 4,21x
Capitalization 351 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.27%350 508
PFIZER-2.57%246 674
NOVARTIS5.09%227 840
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.5.96%223 053
MERCK AND COMPANY-0.71%197 291
AMGEN4.73%129 916
