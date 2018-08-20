Johnson & Johnson : Makes Fortune's 2018 Change the World List

The company has once again earned a spot on the prestigious list, this time for helping to train surgeons, paramedics and other healthcare providers around the globe through its Johnson & Johnson Institute.

For the third year running, Johnson & Johnson has been nominated to the annual FortuneChange the World list, which spotlights companies worldwide that have leveraged their core business strategies to drive positive social impact around the world.

Johnson & Johnson was recognized for the education and training it provides healthcare professionals through its Johnson & Johnson Institute, which comprises 24 state-of-the-art facilities worldwide that train more than 125,000 surgeons, doctors and nurses annually in hundreds of procedures ranging from complex spinal surgery to neurosurgery.

"We are honored to receive this recognition," says Sandra HumblesSandra Humbles,Vice President, Global Education Solutions, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Vice President, Global Education Solutions, Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, who oversees the Institute. "While our company's commitment to putting people first has always been at our core, initiatives like the Johnson & Johnson Institute are helping drive social change more than ever before by helping foster lifelong learning for global healthcare professionals throughout every stage of their careers."

Delivering Surgical Training Across India ... by Bus

Share expand Dr. Harsh Vardhan, India's Minister of Science & Technology, inaugurated the Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels and tested the center's surgical training equipment in New Delhi

One of the Institute's most recent initiatives is the Johnson & Johnson Institute on Wheels, a specialized mobile surgical training center designed to help serve more than 25,000 healthcare professionals across India. The need for such a roving training center is acute: On average, there are only six doctors and 13 nurses for every 10,000 people. The country also grapples with everything from high infant mortality rates to low cardiac surgical care-fewer than 5% of patients who need cardiac surgery receive it.

Since the bus hit the road in March 2018, it has already made stops in 21 towns and villages, training nearly 2,000 health workers.

Over the next five years, it's slated to travel to medical colleges and teaching hospitals in 400 more towns across the country to train surgeons and paramedical staff on topics such as infection prevention and gynecological and cardiothoracic procedures, just to name a few.

Helping Nearly 9 Million Patients in West Africa

Another vital Institute program is based in Ghana, where Johnson & Johnson and other local partners established the Medical and Surgical Skills Institute (MSSI) to provide hands-on medical and surgical skills training in advanced trauma.

One key offering is the ATOM® (Advanced Trauma Operative Management) course, which provides crucial training in addressing penetrating chest and abdominal injuries. It's the first time the course has been made available outside the U.S.

Since 2005, the MSSI has trained more than 27,000 healthcare professionals from across West Africa-and impacted the lives of close to 9 million patients.

Helping support the professional growth of those who care for others is just one of the ways that Johnson & Johnson lives its Credo-the company mission statement that outlines its commitment to putting the needs and well-being of the people it serves first.

"By fully integrating our social impact work with our broader corporate strategy, and leveraging our global reach and internal resources," Humbles says, "we believe Johnson & Johnson can truly achieve the ambitious goal to positively change the trajectory of health for humanity."

