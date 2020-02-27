Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : Miami Jury Orders Johnson & Johnson to Pay $9 Million in Talc Case --Bloomberg

02/27/2020

--A jury in Miami on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $9 million in a case which saw an 82-year-old woman allege she got cancer after using the company's baby powder, Bloomberg reported.

--Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal the liability finding and the damage award, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-27/j-j-ordered-by-jury-to-pay-9-million-in-talc-cancer-case?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=cvDKYV7o

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

