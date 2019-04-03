Log in
Johnson & Johnson : Named a LinkedIn Top Company for 2019

0
04/03/2019 | 06:12pm EDT

Johnson & Johnson not only strives to provide its employees with industry-leading benefits -such as global parental leave and military leave-but it's also working to have the world's healthiest workforce by offering its employees access to programs and services that support personal well-being.

These efforts received special recognition today, when Johnson & Johnson was named to LinkedIn's Top Companies list, which honors the 50 most sought-after companies to work for nationwide-places where people want to not only work today, but stay into the future.

The Top Companies list was launched in 2016 to celebrate the organizations making an impact in the work world-and help LinkedIn users consider where they may want to land their next job.

To select the winners, LinkedIn measures the behavior of over a half-billion professionals on its site to give corporations a blended score, focused on four core areas: interest in a company, engagement with employees, job interest and retention. In essence, LinkedIn members cast a 'vote' through their interactions on the site.

In addition to making the U.S. list this year, Johnson & Johnson is also proud to announce that it has been named to the Top Companies lists in Brazil, Japan and the UK.

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 22:11:07 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 115 M
EBIT 2019 25 908 M
Net income 2019 19 606 M
Finance 2019 588 M
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 19,27
P/E ratio 2020 17,45
EV / Sales 2019 4,56x
EV / Sales 2020 4,26x
Capitalization 370 B
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.69%370 072
NOVARTIS12.87%242 267
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.21%238 014
PFIZER-1.70%237 839
MERCK AND COMPANY8.90%215 016
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.75%133 672
