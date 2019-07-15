Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Oklahoma at trial's end says opioid 'kingpin' J&J fueled epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
The Johnson & Johnson logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NORMAN, Okla. (Reuters) - Lawyers for the state of Oklahoma on Monday compared Johnson & Johnson to a drug cartel leader as they sought to hold the drugmaker responsible for fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic in the first trial to result from lawsuits over the crisis.

Lawyers for the state, including Attorney General Mike Hunter, told a judge in Norman, Oklahoma that J&J's "greed" led the drugmaker to carry out a years-long marketing effort that caused "utter confusion" about the addictive painkillers' risks.

Brad Beckworth, a lawyer for the state, in his closing argument said J&J knew opioids were harmful, yet minimized their risk of addiction, resulting in a surge in overdose deaths as doctors overprescribed the drugs and they flooded the state.

"They didn't get here from a Mexican cartel," Beckworth said. "They got here from the pharmaceutical cartel, and the kingpin of them all is Johnson & Johnson."

Hunter, who sued J&J in 2017, said the New Brunswick, New Jersey-based company does not dispute the crisis exists, yet "they blame everyone but themselves."

The state urged Judge Thad Balkman, who presided over the nonjury trial for six weeks, to find J&J liable for creating a public nuisance and force it to pay up to $17 billion over 30 years to address the epidemic.

J&J denies causing the epidemic. Its lawyers have argued that its products made up a small share of opioids prescribed in Oklahoma and carried U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved labels that warned of the addictive risks.

The case is one of around 2,000 actions by state and local governments accusing drug manufacturers of contributing to the opioid epidemic. Opioids were linked to a record 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Oklahoma case is being closely watched by plaintiffs in other opioid lawsuits, particularly in 1,900 cases pending before a federal judge in Ohio who has been pushing for a settlement ahead of an October trial.

At trial, lawyers for Oklahoma argued that J&J, which sold the painkillers Duragesic and Nucynta, had since the 1990s marketed opioids as "safe and effective for everyday pain" while downplaying their addictive qualities.

Purdue and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd were originally also defendants in the case. Purdue reached a $270 million settlement with the state in March and Teva settled for $85 million in June. Both deny wrongdoing.

(This story corrects name of Judge Thad Balkman in paragraph six)

(Reporting by Heide Brandes; writing by Nate Raymond; editing by Noeleen Walder, Steve Orlofsky and Jonathan Oatis)

By Heide Brandes
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.42% 134.86 Delayed Quote.4.07%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -8.61% 3005 Delayed Quote.-43.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
12:51pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma at trial's end says opioid 'kingpin' J&J fueled epi..
RE
12:32pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma AG calls company 'kingpin' in state's opioid crisis
AQ
11:00aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Announces Quarterly Dividend for Third Quarter 2019
PR
10:30aLATEST : Oklahoma prosecutor calls drugmaker opioid 'kingpin'
AQ
09:55aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Should Investors Prepare For A 'shock And Awe' Campaign From..
DJ
09:18aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits Application to U.S. FDA Seeking Approval of ..
AQ
09:04aStocks to Watch: Circor International, Callon Petroleum, American Airlines, B..
DJ
07:01aStocks to Watch: Boeing, Gilead Sciences, Facebook, J&J and More
DJ
07/12JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J faces U.S. criminal probe related to baby powder - Bloom..
RE
07/12Wall St. notches all-time highs on lingering rate-cut optimism
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 81 267 M
EBIT 2019 25 533 M
Net income 2019 18 770 M
Debt 2019 7 363 M
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2019 4,48x
EV / Sales2020 4,11x
Capitalization 357 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 149  $
Last Close Price 134  $
Spread / Highest target 22,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.07%372 000
PFIZER-2.86%238 617
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.7.93%233 930
ROCHE HOLDING9.69%233 930
MERCK AND COMPANY4.35%208 546
NOVARTIS17.29%206 941
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About