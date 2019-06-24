Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 03:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is seen during a news conference in Tel Aviv

(Reuters) - An Oklahoma judge on Monday approved a revised $85 million (£66.7 million) settlement with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd resolving claims by the state's attorney general that the drugmaker helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The decision by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman in Norman, Oklahoma came after the state's attorney general, governor and top lawmakers resolved a dispute over how the money should be deposited and spent.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter struck an initial settlement with Teva on May 26, just days before the Israel-based drugmaker was set to face trial alongside Johnson & Johnson, which is continuing to fight the case.

The settlement resolved claims that Teva and other drugmakers helped cause the epidemic by marketing opioids as safe and effective for everyday pain while downplaying their addictive qualities.

The case is one of around 2,000 by state and local governments seeking to hold drugmakers responsible for an epidemic the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says led to a record 47,600 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2017.

Teva's deal came just days before the Israel-based drugmaker was set to face trial in the case, and two days after Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that required funds recovered in lawsuits by the state to be deposited into the state's treasury.

The law followed criticism by state legislators that money from an earlier, $270 million settlement in the case with Purdue Pharma LP in March was not deposited in the state's coffers for lawmakers to determine its use.

Instead, nearly $200 million of that March settlement went towards creating an addiction treatment and research centre at Oklahoma State University.

Under Teva's initial settlement, the $85 million was to be deposited into a court-controlled account pending the outcome of J&J's trial.

Hunter's office argued Teva's settlement should be combined with any money J&J must pay to help remedy, or abate, what the state says is a public nuisance that will cost $17.5 billion to remedy over 30 years. J&J denies the allegations.

But Stitt and Republican leaders of the state's legislature argued any funds should be deposited directly with the state's treasury.

Under the revised accord, money from Teva's settlement would be deposited in a fund with the state and only be used to address the opioid epidemic, subjected to future legislation, according to court papers. Teva did not admit wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot and Susan Thomas)

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 0.94% 143.49 Delayed Quote.10.10%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED -3.24% 3019 Delayed Quote.-46.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
03:53pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma judge approves Teva's $85 million opioid settlement
RE
10:38aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : VA declines broad coverage for new J&J depression drug toute..
AQ
06/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : 4 Ways Johnson & Johnson Is Helping Heroes Who Work at the V..
PU
06/20JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc - An Important Message about SP..
AQ
06/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Oklahoma medical examiner testifies in state opioid lawsuit
AQ
06/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Perch teams with Vodafone on retail digital experiences
AQ
06/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : UM Studios Wins First-Ever Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Docum..
AQ
06/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Perch Helps Businesses Elevate the In-Store Customer Experie..
AQ
06/19JOHNSON & JOHNSON : City moves who's switching jobs
AQ
06/18JOHNSON & JOHNSON : to Host Investor Conference Call on Second-Quarter Results
PR
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 223 M
EBIT 2019 25 632 M
Net income 2019 19 737 M
Debt 2019 8 612 M
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 19,99
P/E ratio 2020 18,16
EV / Sales 2019 4,75x
EV / Sales 2020 4,36x
Capitalization 377 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 149 $
Spread / Average Target 4,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON10.10%348 981
PFIZER0.05%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.87%227 848
NOVARTIS21.31%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY10.68%206 641
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.20%113 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About