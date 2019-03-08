Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma loses bid to delay opioid epidemic trial

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 07:59pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bottles of prescription painkiller OxyContin made by Purdue Pharma LP on a counter at a local pharmacy in Provo

(Reuters) - OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP and two other drugmakers on Friday lost a bid to delay a landmark trial set for May in a multibillion-dollar lawsuit by Oklahoma's attorney general accusing them of helping fuel an opioid abuse and overdose epidemic in the state.

Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman's decision was a win for the state, even as one of the lawyers for the state said Purdue had "threatened" to file for bankruptcy rather than face the first trial to result from around 2,000 lawsuits nationally.

"This case needs to get to trial because people are dying every day," Reggie Whitten, the lawyer for the state, said during a hearing in Norman, Oklahoma.

Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter, on Monday reported that Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue, owned by members of the wealthy Sackler family, was exploring filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Doing so would allow it to address potential legal liabilities while halting the cases.

Eric Pinker, Purdue's lawyer, made no mention of a potential bankruptcy while arguing that the May 28 trial in the lawsuit brought by Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter against it, Johnson & Johnson and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd should be delayed.

He said delaying the trial to Sept. 16 was necessary because the state belatedly turned over 1.6 million pages of records critical to Purdue's defense. "This case is not at a posture where it can fairly and fully go to trial in May of this year," Pinker said.

But the judge said the drugmakers had not established the state's actions had prejudiced them.

Purdue in a statement said it "categorically" denies that the ruling will affect whether it files for bankruptcy. Purdue said it was "looking at all of its options" but had made no decisions.

Opioids, including prescription painkillers, heroin and fentanyl, were involved in a record 47,600 overdose deaths in 2017, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The epidemic has prompted lawsuits by state and local governments accusing Purdue and other drugmakers of contributing to the crisis through deceptive marketing that downplayed the risks of addictive opioids.

The companies deny wrongdoing, noting their drugs carried warning labels and pointing to others factors behind the epidemic.

More than 1,600 lawsuits have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio, who has pushed for a settlement ahead of the trial before him in October. Other cases, including Oklahoma's, are pending in state courts.

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; editing by Grant McCool and Leslie Adler)

By Nate Raymond
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.13% 138.06 Delayed Quote.7.12%
TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
07:59pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma loses bid to delay opioid epid..
RE
09:34aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDA Approves Esketamine, the First Major Depression Treatmen..
AQ
03:35aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDA allows treatment of depression with club drugs cousin
AQ
03:35aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDA approves new fast-acting depression drug
AQ
03:32aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Ketamine derivative, Esketamine, approved by FDA as new depr..
AQ
03:32aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : FDA allows treatment of depression with club drug`s cousin
AQ
02:41aGlaxoSmithKline Reports Positive Results From Two Phase 3 HIV Drug Studies
DJ
03/07Hand Cream & Lotion - Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends in the Market wi..
AQ
03/07JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Bayer files prostate cancer drug darolutamide in Japan
AQ
03/06JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces U.S. FDA Approval of SPRAVATOTM CIII Nasal..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 163 M
EBIT 2019 26 021 M
Net income 2019 20 229 M
Finance 2019 61,9 M
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 18,65
P/E ratio 2020 17,01
EV / Sales 2019 4,54x
EV / Sales 2020 4,24x
Capitalization 368 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.12%368 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.11.63%233 293
PFIZER-4.10%229 789
NOVARTIS7.59%229 526
MERCK AND COMPANY5.29%207 659
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.47%130 815
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.