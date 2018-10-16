Log in
Johnson & Johnson : Prescription Drugs Power Johnson & Johnson Results -- Update

10/16/2018 | 05:08pm CEST

By Peter Loftus and Kimberly Chin

Johnson & Johnson reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter, as improved pharmaceutical sales helped offset weakness in its medical-device business.

Global sales of J&J's cancer drugs, which include Zytiga for prostate cancer and blood-cancer treatments Darzalex and Imbruvica, jumped 36% for the quarter. Overall, sales at the company's pharmaceutical unit -- its biggest business -- rose 6.7%.

But sales were less impressive in the New Jersey-based health-care conglomerate's other two units, with consumer-product sales up 1.8% and medical-device sales down 0.2% for the quarter.

"Our positive view on pharma is offset by ongoing challenges to the company's medical device and consumer franchises," JPMorgan analyst Chris Schott wrote in a research note. "While today's consumer results were encouraging, we believe it remains too early to call for a broad recovery in these businesses."

J&J's results are considered a bellwether for many health-care sectors because of the company's range of products.

J&J Chief Executive Alex Gorsky said the company was accelerating sales momentum in its consumer business and making "consistent progress" in the device unit.

Declines in sales of diabetes-care and orthopedics products weighed on the medical-device division.

J&J executives said they weren't satisfied with the performance of the medical-device unit, and are pursuing ways to jump-start growth. The company has shed some underperforming device units, and it's developing new products in-house and pursuing external acquisitions to boost the unit, Ashley McEvoy, executive vice president and world-wide chairman of medical devices, said on a conference call with analysts.

In the consumer-product division, J&J posted improved sales of over-the-counter drugs including the Tylenol pain reliever and Zyrtec allergy medicine.

Global sales of baby-care products, such as Johnson's Baby Shampoo, dropped 1%, but in the U.S. they jumped 20% after the company introduced new versions of the products.

Overall, J&J's third-quarter sales rose 3.6% from a year ago to $20.35 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $20.05 billion.

J&J's profit was $3.93 billion, or $1.44 a share, compared with $3.76 billion, or $1.37 a share, in the same period last year. The quarter included a noncash, after-tax impairment charge of about $630 million, to reflect the diminished value of an experimental infectious-disease drug after a clinical trial of the drug was halted.

On an adjusted basis, excluding various costs and gains, J&J made $2.05 a share, slightly above analysts' estimates of $2.03.

J&J raised its forecast for full-year 2018 results. It now expects earnings of $8.13 to $8.18 a share compared with previous guidance of $8.07 to $8.17, excluding certain items.

J&J now expects sales for the year to be between $81 billion and $81.4 billion, above its previous guidance of $80.5 billion to $81.3 billion.

Shares of J&J rose 2.6% to $137.63 in morning trading.

Write to Peter Loftus at peter.loftus@wsj.com and Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

