By Colin Kellaher

Johnson & Johnson Tuesday said its board raised the quarterly dividend by 6.3% to $1.01 from 95 cents.

The new payout, equal to $4.04 a year, represents an annual yield of about 2.89% based on Monday's closing price of $139.77, up from 2.72%.

The New Brunswick, N.J., company said the increased dividend is payable June 9 to shareholders of record May 26.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com