Johnson & Johnson : Reaches Settlement in Oklahoma Talc Case -- Bloomberg

--A 77-year-old woman who claimed exposure to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) products led to a rare form of cancer settled with the company as an Oklahoma jury sat in deliberation, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

--The confidential settlement comes on the same day J&J was cleared by a New Jersey jury in a similar case, the report said.

--J&J has denied its talc products cause cancer, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-27/johnson-johnson-settles-oklahoma-talc-cancer-case

