Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Reaches Settlement in Oklahoma Talc Case -- Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 06:26pm EDT

--A 77-year-old woman who claimed exposure to asbestos in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) products led to a rare form of cancer settled with the company as an Oklahoma jury sat in deliberation, Bloomberg reported Wednesday.

--The confidential settlement comes on the same day J&J was cleared by a New Jersey jury in a similar case, the report said.

--J&J has denied its talc products cause cancer, the report said.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-03-27/johnson-johnson-settles-oklahoma-talc-cancer-case

Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
06:26pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Reaches Settlement in Oklahoma Talc Case -- Bloomberg
DJ
06:26pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J settles three mesothelioma talc cases-plaintiffs' lawyer
RE
04:51pJOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION : Announces Availability of ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIO..
PR
02:11pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Cleared of Talc Liability in N.J. Trial -Reuters
DJ
08:57aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits Application for DARZALEX (daratumumab) Combi..
AQ
07:59aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits Application for DARZALEX Combination Therapy..
AQ
03/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Submits Application for DARZALEX® (daratumumab) Comb..
PU
03/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J Unit Seeks FDA OK of Darzalex Combination in Multiple My..
DJ
03/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen seeks expanded use of Darzalex combination therapy f..
AQ
03/26JOHNSON & JOHNSON : - Ethicon Launches Global Registry to Collect Real-World Dat..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 175 M
EBIT 2019 25 975 M
Net income 2019 19 764 M
Debt 2019 377 M
Yield 2019 2,72%
P/E ratio 2019 19,12
P/E ratio 2020 17,25
EV / Sales 2019 4,55x
EV / Sales 2020 4,25x
Capitalization 369 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 4,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.38%368 980
NOVARTIS12.23%242 442
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.12.28%236 589
PFIZER-2.82%235 508
MERCK AND COMPANY8.52%214 035
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY13.22%135 713
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.