Johnson & Johnson Reports 2018 Third-Quarter Results

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced sales of $20.3 billion for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 3.6% as compared to the third quarter of 2017. Operational sales results increased 5.5%, partially offset by the negative impact of currency of 1.9%. Domestic sales increased 3.6%. International sales increased 3.5%, reflecting operational growth of 7.5% and a negative currency impact of 4.0%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 6.1%, domestic sales increased 3.9% and international sales increased 8.5%.*

Net earnings and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2018 were $3.9 billion and $1.44, respectively. Third-quarter 2018 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $1.0 billion and a net charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.7 billion, primarily consisting of a non-cash charge attributed to a partial write-down of an in-process research and development asset associated with the acquisition of Alios BioPharma Inc. Third-quarter 2017 net earnings included after-tax intangible amortization expense of approximately $0.9 billion and a charge for after-tax special items of approximately $0.5 billion. Excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, adjusted net earnings for the current quarter were $5.6 billion and adjusted diluted earnings per share were $2.05, representing increases of 7.3% and 7.9%, respectively, as compared to the same period in 2017.* On an operational basis, adjusted diluted earnings per share also increased 9.5%.* A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included as an accompanying schedule.

"We are pleased with our strong third-quarter performance, which reflects continued above-market growth in our Pharmaceutical business, accelerating sales momentum in our Consumer business and consistent progress in our Medical Devices business," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I'm confident that with our collaborative and inspired J&J colleagues around the world, unique broad-based business model and strategic investments in innovation, we are well positioned for success today and into the future."

The Company issued sales guidance for the full-year 2018 in a range of $81.0 to $81.4 billion. This reflects an increase in expected operational growth to a range of 5.5% to 6.0%, partially offset by the estimated lower favorable impact of currency. Additionally, the Company increased its adjusted earnings guidance for full-year 2018 to a range of $8.13 to $8.18 per share. This reflects an increase in expected operational EPS growth to a range of 9.3% to 10.0%.

Segment Sales Performance

Worldwide Consumer sales of $3.4 billion for the third quarter 2018 represented an increase of 1.8% versus the prior year, consisting of an operational increase of 4.9% and a negative impact from currency of 3.1%. Domestic sales increased 6.6%, while international sales decreased 1.3%, which reflected an operational increase of 3.7% and a negative currency impact of 5.0%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 6.1%, with domestic sales increasing 6.4% and international sales increasing 5.9%.*

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by over-the-counter products including MOTRIN and TYLENOL analgesics, ZYRTEC upper respiratory and IMODIUM digestive health products; beauty products including NEUTROGENA, OGX and DR. CI LABO; as well as domestic sales of JOHNSON's baby care products.

During the quarter, the acquisition of Zarbee's, Inc., a leader in naturally-based healthcare products, was completed.

Worldwide Pharmaceutical sales of $10.3 billion for the third quarter 2018 represented an increase of 6.7% versus the prior year with an operational increase of 8.2% and a negative impact from currency of 1.5%. Domestic sales increased 4.8%, international sales increased 9.5%, which reflected an operational increase of 13.2% and a negative currency impact of 3.7%. Acquisitions and divestitures had a negligible impact to sales growth in the quarter.

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, TREMFYA (guselkumab), for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, SIMPONI/SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression, and UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization.

During the quarter, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab as a non-chemotherapy combination regimen for patients with Waldenström's Macroglobulinemia, a rare blood cancer. The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for DARZALEX (daratumumab) in combination with VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor, melphalan, an alkylating agent, and prednisone for the treatment of newly diagnosed multiple myeloma patients who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant. In addition, the FDA approved and the EC granted marketing authorization for SYMTUZA (D/C/F/TAF), a complete darunavir-based single-tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

A New Drug Application was submitted to the FDA for esketamine nasal spray, a rapidly acting antidepressant for treatment-resistant depression in adults and erdafitinib, a once-daily, oral pan-fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. A supplemental New Drug Application was submitted to the FDA seeking to broaden the use of IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in chronic lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma to include combination use with a non-chemotherapy agent, obinutuzumab, in the frontline setting. A Type II Variation was submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking to expand the indication of OPSUMIT (macitentan) to include the treatment of adults with inoperable chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension (CTEPH), WHO Group 4, to improve exercise capacity and pulmonary vascular resistance. In addition, the Company also submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the FDA and a Type II Variation to the EMA seeking approval of a split dosing regimen for DARZALEX (daratumumab).

Subsequent to the quarter, the FDA approved an additional indication for XARELTO (rivaroxaban) to reduce the risk of major cardiovascular (CV) events, such as CV death, myocardial infarction and stroke, in people with chronic coronary or peripheral artery disease. Additionally, a Marketing Authorization Application was submitted to the EMA for esketamine nasal spray, a rapidly acting antidepressant for treatment-resistant depression in adults. The Company also entered into an exclusive worldwide license agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a new treatment for chronic Hepatitis B viral infection.

Worldwide Medical Devices sales of $6.6 billion for the third quarter 2018 represented a decrease of 0.2% versus the prior year consisting of an operational increase of 1.7% and a negative currency impact of 1.9%. Domestic sales increased 0.3%, while international sales decreased 0.6%, which reflected an operational increase of 3.0% and a negative currency impact of 3.6%. Excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, on an operational basis, worldwide sales increased 2.9%, domestic sales increased 1.2% and international sales increased 4.4%.*

Worldwide operational results, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, were driven by the growth of electrophysiology products in the Interventional Solutions business; ACUVUE contact lenses in the Vision business; endocutters and biosurgicals in the Advanced Surgery business; and wound closure products in the General Surgery business, partially offset by declines in the Diabetes Care business.

During the quarter, the Company received European CE mark approval for its BRAVO Flow Diverter for use in the treatment of patients suffering from intracranial aneurysms. In addition, the acquisition of Emerging Implant Technologies GmbH, a privately held manufacturer of 3D-printed titanium interbody implants for spinal fusion surgery, was completed. Lastly, the Company accepted the binding offer from Fortive Corporation to acquire its Advanced Sterilization Products business for an aggregate value of approximately $2.8 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

Subsequent to the quarter, the Company announced the completion of the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion, subject to customary adjustments.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

* Operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and operational adjusted diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.investor.jnj.com. Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.

NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including unexpected clinical trial results, additional analysis of existing clinical data, uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans, including restructuring plans; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws, global health care reforms and import/export and trade laws; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and in the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































segment of business













































































Consumer





































U.S. $ 1,370

1,285

6.6 % 6.6

-

$ 4,282

4,186

2.3 % 2.3

- International 2,045

2,071

(1.3)

3.7

(5.0)

6,035

5,876

2.7

1.6

1.1

3,415

3,356

1.8

4.9

(3.1)

10,317

10,062

2.5

1.9

0.6







































Pharmaceutical





































U.S. 6,097

5,816

4.8

4.8

-

17,350

15,698

10.5

10.5

- International 4,249

3,879

9.5

13.2

(3.7)

13,194

10,877

21.3

17.5

3.8

10,346

9,695

6.7

8.2

(1.5)

30,544

26,575

14.9

13.4

1.5







































Medical Devices





































U.S. 3,197

3,189

0.3

0.3

-

9,623

9,510

1.2

1.2

- International 3,390

3,410

(0.6)

3.0

(3.6)

10,703

10,108

5.9

3.2

2.7

6,587

6,599

(0.2)

1.7

(1.9)

20,326

19,618

3.6

2.2

1.4







































U.S. 10,664

10,290

3.6

3.6

-

31,255

29,394

6.3

6.3

- International 9,684

9,360

3.5

7.5

(4.0)

29,932

26,861

11.4

8.6

2.8 Worldwide $ 20,348

19,650

3.6 % 5.5

(1.9)

$ 61,187

56,255

8.8 % 7.5

1.3

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries





































Supplementary Sales Data













































































(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions) THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS









Percent Change









Percent Change

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency

2018

2017

Total

Operations

Currency Sales to customers by





































geographic area













































































U.S. $ 10,664

10,290

3.6 % 3.6

-

$ 31,255

29,394

6.3 % 6.3

-







































Europe 4,416

4,308

2.5

5.1

(2.6)

14,023

12,398

13.1

7.1

6.0 Western Hemisphere excluding U.S. 1,550

1,569

(1.2)

11.2

(12.4)

4,657

4,522

3.0

8.4

(5.4) Asia-Pacific, Africa 3,718

3,483

6.7

8.6

(1.9)

11,252

9,941

13.2

10.8

2.4 International 9,684

9,360

3.5

7.5

(4.0)

29,932

26,861

11.4

8.6

2.8







































Worldwide $ 20,348

19,650

3.6 % 5.5

(1.9)

$ 61,187

56,255

8.8 % 7.5

1.3

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) THIRD QUARTER





















2018

2017*

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 20,348

100.0

$ 19,650

100.0

3.6 Cost of products sold 6,589

32.4

6,925

35.2

(4.9) Gross Profit 13,759

67.6

12,725

64.8

8.1 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 5,543

27.3

5,423

27.6

2.2 Research and development expense 2,508

12.3

2,585

13.2

(3.0) In-process research and development 1,126

5.6

-

-



Interest (income) expense, net 68

0.3

155

0.8



Other (income) expense, net 3

0.0

(297)

(1.5)



Restructuring 88

0.4

69

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 4,423

21.7

4,790

24.4

(7.7) Provision for taxes on income 489

2.4

1,026

5.2

(52.3) Net earnings $ 3,934

19.3

$ 3,764

19.2

4.5



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 1.44





$ 1.37





5.1



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,727.6





2,737.7



























Effective tax rate 11.1 %



21.4 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 6,780

33.3

$ 6,573

33.5

3.1 Net earnings $ 5,590

27.5

$ 5,208

26.5

7.3 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 2.05





$ 1.90





7.9 Effective tax rate 17.6 %



20.8 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





































*2017 Statement of Earnings line items have been restated to reflect impact of ASU 2017-07

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries

















Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings





































(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures) NINE MONTHS





















2018

2017*

Percent





Percent





Percent

Increase

Amount

to Sales

Amount

to Sales

(Decrease) Sales to customers $ 61,187

100.0

$ 56,255

100.0

8.8 Cost of products sold 20,130

32.9

18,180

32.3

10.7 Gross Profit 41,057

67.1

38,075

67.7

7.8 Selling, marketing and administrative expenses 16,549

27.1

15,475

27.5

6.9 Research and development expense 7,551

12.3

6,951

12.4

8.6 In-process research and development 1,126

1.8

-

-



Interest (income) expense, net 340

0.6

360

0.6



Other (income) expense, net 427

0.7

11

0.0



Restructuring 187

0.3

165

0.3



Earnings before provision for taxes on income 14,877

24.3

15,113

26.9

(1.6) Provision for taxes on income 2,622

4.3

3,100

5.5

(15.4) Net earnings $ 12,255

20.0

$ 12,013

21.4

2.0



















Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 4.49





$ 4.37





2.7



















Average shares outstanding (Diluted) 2,729.6





2,746.4



























Effective tax rate 17.6 %



20.5 %

























Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)

















Earnings before provision for taxes on income $ 20,652

33.8

$ 18,961

33.7

8.9 Net earnings $ 16,943

27.7

$ 15,263

27.1

11.0 Net earnings per share (Diluted) $ 6.21





$ 5.56





11.7 Effective tax rate 18.0 %



19.5 %

























(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.





































*2017 Statement of Earnings line items have been restated to reflect impact of ASU 2017-07

Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





























































Third Quarter

% Incr. /



Nine Months YTD

% Incr. /

(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)

2018

2017

(Decr.)



2018

2017

(Decr.)































Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as reported

$ 4,423

4,790

(7.7) %

$ 14,877

15,113

(1.6) % Intangible asset amortization expense

1,085

1,077







3,284

1,886





In-process research and development

1,126

-







1,126

-





Litigation expense, net

-

118







703

611





Restructuring/Other (1)

190

187







473

476





Actelion acquisition related cost

40

367







200

580





Contingent liability reversal

(184)

-







(184)

-





AMO acquisition related cost

36

36







82

115





Diabetes asset impairment

-

(2)







4

180





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

9

-







(3)

-





Other

55

-







90

-



































Earnings before provision for taxes on income - as adjusted

$ 6,780

6,573

3.1 %

$ 20,652

18,961

8.9 %





























Net Earnings - as reported

$ 3,934

3,764

4.5 %

$ 12,255

12,013

2.0 % Intangible asset amortization expense

968

933







2,931

1,555





In-process research and development

859

-







859

-





Litigation expense, net

-

97







609

449





Restructuring/Other

162

136







395

358





Actelion acquisition related cost

37

255







193

454





Contingent liability reversal

(184)

-







(184)

-





AMO acquisition related cost

29

28







68

314





Diabetes asset impairment

-

(5)







3

120





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

8

-







(2)

-





Impact of tax legislation (2)

(265)

-







(253)

-





Other

42

-







69

-



































Net Earnings - as adjusted

$ 5,590

5,208

7.3 %

$ 16,943

15,263

11.0 %





























Diluted Net Earnings per share - as reported

$ 1.44

1.37

5.1 %

$ 4.49

4.37

2.7 % Intangible asset amortization expense

0.35

0.34







1.07

0.57





In-process research and development

0.32

-







0.32

-





Litigation expense, net

-

0.04







0.22

0.16





Restructuring/Other

0.06

0.05







0.15

0.14





Actelion acquisition related cost

0.02

0.09







0.07

0.16





Contingent liability reversal

(0.07)

-







(0.07)

-





AMO acquisition related cost

0.01

0.01







0.02

0.11





Diabetes asset impairment

-

-







-

0.05





Unrealized loss/(gain) on securities

-

-







-

-





Impact of tax legislation

(0.10)

-







(0.09)

-





Other

0.02

-







0.03

-



































Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted

$ 2.05

1.90

7.9 %

$ 6.21

5.56

11.7 %





























Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted



























at 2016 foreign currency exchange rates





1.85











5.57



































Impact of currency at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates

0.03

0.05







(0.17)

(0.01)



































Operational Diluted Net Earnings per share - as adjusted



























at 2017 foreign currency exchange rates

$ 2.08

1.90

9.5 %

$ 6.04

5.56

8.6 %





























(1)Includes $23M recorded in cost of products sold and $79M recorded in other (income) expense for the third quarter 2018. Includes $73M recorded in cost of products sold





and $213M recorded in other (income) expense for nine months 2018 YTD. Includes $29M recorded in cost of products sold and $89M recorded in other (income) expense for the



third quarter 2017. Includes $46M recorded in cost of products sold and $265M recorded in other (income) expense for nine months 2017 YTD.









































(2)Includes foreign currency translation





























Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Operational Sales Growth Excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures THIRD QUARTER 2018 ACTUAL vs. 2017 ACTUAL



















Segments



Consumer

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total



Operational % (1) WW As Reported:

4.9%

8.2%

1.7%

5.5% U.S.

6.6%

4.8%

0.3%

3.6% International

3.7%

13.2%

3.0%

7.5%



































Spine & Other















Codman Neuroscience









1.0

0.4 U.S.









0.6

0.2 International









1.4

0.5

















Wound Care / Other















Compeed

0.8









0.1 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.3









0.3

















Beauty















Nizoral

0.5









0.1 U.S.

0.3









0.0 International

0.7









0.1

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

(0.1)

0.0

0.2

0.0 U.S.

(0.5)

0.0

0.3

0.1 International

0.2

0.0

0.0

0.1

















WW Ops excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

6.1%

8.2%

2.9%

6.1% U.S.

6.4%

4.8%

1.2%

3.9% International

5.9%

13.2%

4.4%

8.5%

















(1)Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency

















Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries















Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure

































Operational Sales Growth Excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures NINE MONTHS 2018 ACTUAL vs. 2017 ACTUAL

















Segments



Consumer

Pharmaceutical

Medical Devices

Total



Operational % (1) WW As Reported:

1.9%

13.4%

2.2%

7.5% U.S.

2.3%

10.5%

1.2%

6.3% International

1.6%

17.5%

3.2%

8.6%

















Pulmonary Hypertension















Actelion





(4.3)





(2.0) U.S.





(4.7)





(2.5) International





(3.8)





(1.6)

















Cardiovascular / Metabolism / Other















Actelion





(0.2)





(0.1) U.S.





(0.1)





(0.1) International





(0.3)





(0.1)

















Spine & Other















Codman Neuroscience









1.0

0.4 U.S.









0.6

0.3 International









1.4

0.6

















Wound Care / Other















Compeed

0.9









0.2 U.S.

0.0









0.0 International

1.5









0.3

















Vision















Vision Surgical & Eye Health Business









(1.0)

(0.4) U.S.









(0.9)

(0.3) International









(1.1)

(0.4)

















Beauty















Nizoral

0.2









0.0 U.S.

0.1









0.0 International

0.3









0.1

















All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures

0.0

0.0

0.1

0.0 U.S.

(0.1)

0.0

0.0

0.0 International

0.2

0.0

0.2

0.1

















WW Ops excluding Acquisitions and Divestitures

3.0%

8.9%

2.3%

5.6% U.S.

2.3%

5.7%

0.9%

3.7% International

3.6%

13.4%

3.7%

7.6%

















(1)Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency























REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS











% Change









% Change





2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency

CONSUMER SEGMENT (2)































BABY CARE































US

$ 120

$ 100 20.0% 20.0% -



$ 306

$ 326 -6.1% -6.1% -

Intl

352

377 -6.6% 0.1% -6.7%



1,079

1,100 -1.9% -0.5% -1.4%

WW

472

477 -1.0% 4.3% -5.3%



1,385

1,426 -2.9% -1.8% -1.1%

BEAUTY































US

543

523 3.8% 3.8% -



1,791

1,739 3.0% 3.0% -

Intl

535

510 4.9% 9.2% -4.3%



1,480

1,351 9.5% 7.7% 1.8%

WW

1,078

1,033 4.4% 6.5% -2.1%



3,271

3,090 5.9% 5.1% 0.8%

ORAL CARE































US

158

154 2.6% 2.6% -



472

460 2.6% 2.6% -

Intl

226

228 -0.9% 3.6% -4.5%



684

678 0.9% -0.5% 1.4%

WW

384

382 0.5% 3.2% -2.7%



1,156

1,138 1.6% 0.7% 0.9%

OTC





























US

440

401 9.7% 9.7% -



1,359

1,310 3.7% 3.7% -

Intl

608

601 1.2% 4.8% -3.6%



1,827

1,711 6.8% 3.8% 3.0%

WW

1,048

1,002 4.6% 6.8% -2.2%



3,186

3,021 5.5% 3.8% 1.7%

WOMEN'S HEALTH































US

3

3 0.0% 0.0% -



10

9 11.1% 11.1% -

Intl

266

267 -0.4% 8.0% -8.4%



782

779 0.4% 2.0% -1.6%

WW

269

270 -0.4% 7.9% -8.3%



792

788 0.5% 2.1% -1.6%

WOUND CARE / OTHER































US

106

104 1.9% 1.9% -



344

342 0.6% 0.6% -

Intl

58

88 -34.1% -31.3% -2.8%



183

257 -28.8% -30.0% 1.2%

WW

164

192 -14.6% -13.3% -1.3%



527

599 -12.0% -12.5% 0.5%



































TOTAL CONSUMER































US

1,370

1,285 6.6% 6.6% -



4,282

4,186 2.3% 2.3% -

Intl

2,045

2,071 -1.3% 3.7% -5.0%



6,035

5,876 2.7% 1.6% 1.1%

WW

$ 3,415

$ 3,356 1.8% 4.9% -3.1%



$ 10,317

$ 10,062 2.5% 1.9% 0.6%





















































See footnotes at end of schedule



































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS















% Change









% Change









2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency





PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2)(5)



































IMMUNOLOGY



































US

$ 2,400

$ 2,420 -0.8% -0.8% -



$ 6,717

$ 6,644 1.1% 1.1% -





Intl

998

849 17.6% 21.7% -4.1%



3,061

2,514 21.8% 18.6% 3.2%





WW

3,398

3,269 3.9% 5.0% -1.1%



9,778

9,158 6.8% 5.9% 0.9%





REMICADE



































US

987

1,206 -18.2% -18.2% -



2,821

3,452 -18.3% -18.3% -





US Exports (3)

100

156 -35.9% -35.9% -



346

448 -22.8% -22.8% -





Intl

292

285 2.5% 8.2% -5.7%



921

949 -3.0% -3.9% 0.9%





WW

1,379

1,647 -16.3% -15.3% -1.0%



4,088

4,849 -15.7% -15.9% 0.2%





SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA



































US

281

242 16.1% 16.1% -



779

701 11.1% 11.1% -





Intl

255

234 9.0% 13.5% -4.5%



823

642 28.2% 25.3% 2.9%





WW

536

476 12.6% 14.8% -2.2%



1,602

1,343 19.3% 17.9% 1.4%





STELARA



































US

889

800 11.1% 11.1% -



2,460

2,027 21.4% 21.4% -





Intl

421

324 29.9% 33.0% -3.1%



1,252

903 38.6% 32.9% 5.7%





WW

1,310

1,124 16.5% 17.4% -0.9%



3,712

2,930 26.7% 24.9% 1.8%





OTHER IMMUNOLOGY



































US

143

16 * * -



311

16 * * -





Intl

30

6 * * *



65

20 * * *





WW

173

22 * * *



376

36 * * *





INFECTIOUS DISEASES



































US

345

353 -2.3% -2.3% -



1,006

1,020 -1.4% -1.4% -





Intl

478

460 3.9% 7.4% -3.5%



1,496

1,334 12.1% 8.1% 4.0%





WW

823

813 1.2% 3.2% -2.0%



2,502

2,354 6.3% 4.0% 2.3%





EDURANT / rilpivirine



































US

13

15 -13.3% -13.3% -



42

44 -4.5% -4.5% -





Intl

189

179 5.6% 6.8% -1.2%



581

478 21.5% 14.2% 7.3%





WW

202

194 4.1% 5.2% -1.1%



623

522 19.3% 12.6% 6.7%





PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA



































US

297

287 3.5% 3.5% -



847

824 2.8% 2.8% -





Intl

193

180 7.2% 12.4% -5.2%



613

527 16.3% 13.5% 2.8%





WW

490

467 4.9% 6.9% -2.0%



1,460

1,351 8.1% 7.0% 1.1%





OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES



































US

35

51 -31.4% -31.4% -



117

152 -23.0% -23.0% -





Intl

96

101 -5.0% -0.3% -4.7%



302

329 -8.2% -9.3% 1.1%





WW

131

152 -13.8% -10.7% -3.1%



419

481 -12.9% -13.7% 0.8%

































REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)







THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS















% Change









% Change









2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency





NEUROSCIENCE



































US

651

647 0.6% 0.6% -



1,914

1,931 -0.9% -0.9% -





Intl

839

851 -1.4% 2.1% -3.5%



2,663

2,531 5.2% 2.3% 2.9%





WW

1,490

1,498 -0.5% 1.5% -2.0%



4,577

4,462 2.6% 0.9% 1.7%





CONCERTA / methlyphenidate



































US

57

100 -43.0% -43.0% -



191

284 -32.7% -32.7% -





Intl

100

98 2.0% 7.3% -5.3%



322

304 5.9% 4.4% 1.5%





WW

157

198 -20.7% -18.1% -2.6%



513

588 -12.8% -13.6% 0.8%





INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION / TRINZA / TREVICTA



































US

468

395 18.5% 18.5% -



1,306

1,154 13.2% 13.2% -





Intl

281

248 13.3% 16.6% -3.3%



859

722 19.0% 14.2% 4.8%





WW

749

643 16.5% 17.8% -1.3%



2,165

1,876 15.4% 13.5% 1.9%





RISPERDAL CONSTA



































US

76

87 -12.6% -12.6% -



238

273 -12.8% -12.8% -





Intl

99

107 -7.5% -4.0% -3.5%



321

335 -4.2% -7.3% 3.1%





WW

175

194 -9.8% -7.9% -1.9%



559

608 -8.1% -9.8% 1.7%





OTHER NEUROSCIENCE



































US

50

65 -23.1% -23.1% -



179

220 -18.6% -18.6% -





Intl

359

398 -9.8% -6.6% -3.2%



1,161

1,170 -0.8% -2.9% 2.1%





WW

409

463 -11.7% -9.0% -2.7%



1,340

1,390 -3.6% -5.4% 1.8%





ONCOLOGY



































US

1,250

846 47.8% 47.8% -



3,268

2,207 48.1% 48.1% -





Intl

1,338

1,052 27.2% 31.2% -4.0%



4,087

3,012 35.7% 30.9% 4.8%





WW

2,588

1,898 36.4% 38.6% -2.2%



7,355

5,219 40.9% 38.1% 2.8%





DARZALEX



































US

318

230 38.3% 38.3% -



880

643 36.9% 36.9% -





Intl

180

87 * * *



561

228 * * *





WW

498

317 57.1% 60.0% -2.9%



1,441

871 65.4% 63.6% 1.8%





IMBRUVICA



































US

334

230 45.2% 45.2% -



811

622 30.4% 30.4% -





Intl

371

282 31.6% 36.6% -5.0%



1,101

749 47.0% 42.2% 4.8%





WW

705

512 37.7% 40.4% -2.7%



1,912

1,371 39.5% 36.9% 2.6%





VELCADE



































US

-

- - - -



-

- - - -





Intl

271

273 -0.7% 1.8% -2.5%



864

843 2.5% -1.7% 4.2%





WW

271

273 -0.7% 1.8% -2.5%



864

843 2.5% -1.7% 4.2%





ZYTIGA



































US

527

352 49.7% 49.7% -



1,420

826 71.9% 71.9% -





Intl

431

317 36.0% 38.8% -2.8%



1,292

924 39.8% 34.2% 5.6%





WW

958

669 43.2% 44.5% -1.3%



2,712

1,750 55.0% 52.0% 3.0%





OTHER ONCOLOGY



































US

71

34 * * -



157

116 35.3% 35.3% -





Intl

85

93 -8.6% -4.7% -3.9%



269

268 0.4% -2.5% 2.9%





WW

156

127 22.8% 25.6% -2.8%



426

384 10.9% 8.9% 2.0%





PULMONARY HYPERTENSION (4)



































US

425

371 14.6% 14.6% -



1,215

408 * * -





Intl

231

261 -11.5% -8.9% -2.6%



691

309 * * *





WW

656

632 3.8% 4.9% -1.1%



1,906

717 * * *





OPSUMIT



































US

182

150 21.3% 21.3% -



511

174 * * -





Intl

128

109 17.4% 20.9% -3.5%



381

130 * * *





WW

310

259 19.7% 21.2% -1.5%



892

304 * * *





TRACLEER



































US

69

83 -16.9% -16.9% -



208

85 * * -





Intl

70

127 -44.9% -43.6% -1.3%



214

151 41.7% 37.5% 4.2%





WW

139

210 -33.8% -33.0% -0.8%



422

236 78.8% 76.1% 2.7%





UPTRAVI



































US

154

113 36.3% 36.3% -



433

121 * * -





Intl

17

11 54.5% 57.3% -2.8%



49

12 * * *





WW

171

124 37.9% 38.1% -0.2%



482

133 * * *





OTHER



































US

20

25 -20.0% -20.0% -



63

28 * * -





Intl

16

14 14.3% 21.2% -6.9%



47

16 * * *





WW

36

39 -7.7% -5.2% -2.5%



110

44 * * *





CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER



































US

1,026

1,179 -13.0% -13.0% -



3,230

3,488 -7.4% -7.4% -





Intl

365

406 -10.1% -6.5% -3.6%



1,196

1,177 1.6% -1.1% 2.7%





WW

1,391

1,585 -12.2% -11.3% -0.9%



4,426

4,665 -5.1% -5.8% 0.7%





XARELTO



































US

612

635 -3.6% -3.6% -



1,869

1,790 4.4% 4.4% -





Intl

-

- - - -



-

- - - -





WW

612

635 -3.6% -3.6% -



1,869

1,790 4.4% 4.4% -





INVOKANA / INVOKAMET



































US

150

220 -31.8% -31.8% -



523

723 -27.7% -27.7% -





Intl

40

45 -11.1% -6.7% -4.4%



130

121 7.4% 4.8% 2.6%





WW

190

265 -28.3% -27.6% -0.7%



653

844 -22.6% -23.0% 0.4%





PROCRIT / EPREX



































US

178

168 6.0% 6.0% -



523

511 2.3% 2.3% -





Intl

77

70 10.0% 12.8% -2.8%



244

229 6.6% 2.9% 3.7%





WW

255

238 7.1% 7.9% -0.8%



767

740 3.6% 2.4% 1.2%





OTHER



































US

86

156 -44.9% -44.9% -



315

464 -32.1% -32.1% -





Intl

248

291 -14.8% -11.1% -3.7%



822

827 -0.6% -3.1% 2.5%





WW

334

447 -25.3% -22.9% -2.4%



1,137

1,291 -11.9% -13.5% 1.6%





TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL



































US

6,097

5,816 4.8% 4.8% -



17,350

15,698 10.5% 10.5% -





Intl

4,249

3,879 9.5% 13.2% -3.7%



13,194

10,877 21.3% 17.5% 3.8%





WW

$ 10,346

$ 9,695 6.7% 8.2% -1.5%



$ 30,544

$ 26,575 14.9% 13.4% 1.5%

































See footnotes at end of schedule





























REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)



THIRD QUARTER

NINE MONTHS











% Change









% Change





2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency



2018

2017 Reported Operational (1) Currency

MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2)(5)































DIABETES CARE































US

$ 125

$ 168 -25.6% -25.6% -



$ 371

$ 482 -23.0% -23.0% -

Intl

190

237 -19.8% -16.0% -3.8%



638

743 -14.1% -16.3% 2.2%

WW

315

405 -22.2% -20.0% -2.2%



1,009

1,225 -17.6% -19.0% 1.4%

DIAGNOSTICS































US

-

- - - -



-

- - - -

Intl

-

- - - -



-

1 * * *

WW

-

- - - -



-

1 * * *

INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS































US

320

279 14.7% 14.7% 0.0%



947

843 12.3% 12.3% -

Intl

333

274 21.5% 24.1% -2.6%



1,013

832 21.8% 17.5% 4.3%

WW

653

553 18.1% 19.4% -1.3%



1,960

1,675 17.0% 14.9% 2.1%

ORTHOPAEDICS































US

1,284

1,308 -1.8% -1.8% -



3,923

4,034 -2.8% -2.8% -

Intl

827

896 -7.7% -4.4% -3.3%



2,700

2,738 -1.4% -4.6% 3.2%

WW

2,111

2,204 -4.2% -2.9% -1.3%



6,623

6,772 -2.2% -3.5% 1.3%

HIPS































US

201

195 3.1% 3.1% -



621

612 1.5% 1.5% -

Intl

129

133 -3.0% 1.0% -4.0%



432

418 3.3% 0.1% 3.2%

WW

330

328 0.6% 2.2% -1.6%



1,053

1,030 2.2% 0.9% 1.3%

KNEES































US

215

220 -2.3% -2.3% -



672

702 -4.3% -4.3% -

Intl

126

123 2.4% 6.8% -4.4%



438

424 3.3% 0.2% 3.1%

WW

341

343 -0.6% 1.0% -1.6%



1,110

1,126 -1.4% -2.6% 1.2%

TRAUMA































US

395

398 -0.8% -0.8% -



1,196

1,179 1.4% 1.4% -

Intl

259

264 -1.9% 1.0% -2.9%



829

768 7.9% 4.4% 3.5%

WW

654

662 -1.2% 0.0% -1.2%



2,025

1,947 4.0% 2.6% 1.4%

SPINE & OTHER































US

473

495 -4.4% -4.4% -



1,434

1,541 -6.9% -6.9% -

Intl

313

376 -16.8% -13.9% -2.9%



1,001

1,128 -11.3% -14.3% 3.0%

WW

786

871 -9.8% -8.6% -1.2%



2,435

2,669 -8.8% -10.1% 1.3%

SURGERY































US

1,016

1,002 1.4% 1.4% -



3,031

3,009 0.7% 0.7% -

Intl

1,360

1,344 1.2% 5.6% -4.4%



4,283

3,992 7.3% 5.0% 2.3%

WW

2,376

2,346 1.3% 3.8% -2.5%



7,314

7,001 4.5% 3.2% 1.3%

ADVANCED































US

421

398 5.8% 5.8% -



1,216

1,190 2.2% 2.2% -

Intl

555

525 5.7% 10.0% -4.3%



1,731

1,543 12.2% 9.5% 2.7%

WW

976

923 5.7% 8.1% -2.4%



2,947

2,733 7.8% 6.3% 1.5%

GENERAL































US

423

430 -1.6% -1.6% -



1,282

1,276 0.5% 0.5% -

Intl

657

675 -2.7% 1.6% -4.3%



2,094

2,017 3.8% 1.5% 2.3%

WW

1,080

1,105 -2.3% 0.3% -2.6%



3,376

3,293 2.5% 1.1% 1.4%

SPECIALTY































US

172

174 -1.1% -1.1% -



533

543 -1.8% -1.8% -

Intl

148

144 2.8% 7.9% -5.1%



458

432 6.0% 4.9% 1.1%

WW

320

318 0.6% 2.9% -2.3%



991

975 1.6% 1.1% 0.5%

VISION































US

452

432 4.6% 4.6% -



1,351

1,142 18.3% 18.3% -

Intl

680

659 3.2% 6.2% -3.0%



2,069

1,802 14.8% 12.6% 2.2%

WW

1,132

1,091 3.8% 5.6% -1.8%



3,420

2,944 16.2% 14.9% 1.3%

CONTACT LENSES / OTHER































US

319

302 5.6% 5.6% -



948

832 13.9% 13.9% -

Intl

516

498 3.6% 6.4% -2.8%



1,538

1,404 9.5% 7.4% 2.1%

WW

835

800 4.4% 6.2% -1.8%



2,486

2,236 11.2% 9.9% 1.3%

SURGICAL































US

133

130 2.3% 2.3% -



403

310 30.0% 30.0% -

Intl

164

161 1.9% 5.5% -3.6%



531

398 33.4% 31.0% 2.4%

WW

297

291 2.1% 4.1% -2.0%



934

708 31.9% 30.5% 1.4%



































TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES































US

3,197

3,189 0.3% 0.3% -



9,623

9,510 1.2% 1.2% -

Intl

3,390

3,410 -0.6% 3.0% -3.6%



10,703

10,108 5.9% 3.2% 2.7%

WW

$ 6,587

6,599 -0.2% 1.7% -1.9%



$ 20,326

$ 19,618 3.6% 2.2% 1.4%





































































* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful































(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency



























(2) Unaudited































(3) Reported as U.S. sales































(4) Products acquired from Actelion acquisition on June 16, 2017



























(5) Prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosure





















SOURCE Johnson & Johnson