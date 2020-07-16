|
Johnson & Johnson Reports 2020 Second-Quarter Results
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced results for second-quarter 2020. "Our second quarter results reflect the impact of COVID-19 and the enduring strength of our Pharmaceutical business, where we saw continued growth even in this environment," said Alex Gorsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Thanks to the tireless work of our colleagues around the world and our broad range of capabilities, we continue to successfully navigate the external landscape, and we remain focused on advancing the development of a vaccine to help address this pandemic and save lives." Mr. Gorsky continued, "We are bringing together our best minds, our global footprint and our sophisticated supply chain technology to deliver on our commitment to provide the vaccine on a not-for-profit basis for emergency pandemic use, globally. We know the need is urgent, and every day we commit to doing our part to find a solution for the global good."
OVERALL FINANCIAL RESULTS:
SECOND QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2020
2019
% Change
Reported Sales
$ 18,336
$ 20,562
(10.8)%
Net Earnings
3,626
5,607
(35.3)%
EPS (diluted)
$ 1.36
$ 2.08
(34.6)%
Non-GAAP*
SECOND QUARTER
($ in Millions, except EPS)
2020
2019
% Change
Operational Sales1,2
N/A
N/A
(9.0)%
Adjusted Operational Sales1,3
N/A
N/A
(8.8)%
Adjusted Net Earnings1,4
4,446
6,950
(36.0)%
Adjusted EPS (diluted)1,4
$ 1.67
$ 2.58
(35.3)%
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
4 Excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
REGIONAL SALES RESULTS:
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
Adjusted
($ in Millions) 1
Adjusted
20202
Adjusted
20192
Adjusted
Reported2
Adjusted
Operational1,2
Adjusted
Currency2
Adjusted
Operational1,3
U.S.
$ 9,539
$ 10,403
(8.3)%
(8.3)
-
(8.1)
International
8,797
10,159
(13.4)%
(9.6)
(3.8)
(9.4)
Worldwide
$ 18,336
$ 20,562
(10.8)%
(9.0)
(1.8)
(8.8)
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT SALES RESULTS:
SECOND QUARTER
% Change
Adjusted
($ in Millions) 1
Adjusted
20201
Adjusted
20191
Adjusted
Reported2
Adjusted
Operational1,2
Adjusted
Currency1
Adjusted
Operational1,3
Consumer Health
$ 3,296
$ 3,544
(7.0)%
(3.6)
(3.4)
(3.4)
Pharmaceutical
10,752
10,529
2.1%
3.9
(1.8)
3.9
Medical Devices
4,288
6,489
(33.9)%
(32.7)
(1.2)
(32.5)
Worldwide
$ 18,336
$ 20,562
(10.8)%
(9.0)
(1.8)
(8.8)
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; refer to reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures included in accompanying schedules
2 Excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency
Note: values may have been rounded
SEGMENT COMMENTARY:
Consumer Health
Consumer Health worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 3.4%* as results were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic most notably reflected in skin health and beauty care products, followed by women's health care products and international baby care products. Partially offsetting this impact was growth in over-the-counter products including TYLENOL analgesics; digestive health products and ZARBEE'S NATURALS; and LISTERINE mouthwash in oral care products. Both over-the-counter and oral care products were positively impacted by COVID-19.
Pharmaceutical
Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, grew 3.9%* driven by STELARA (ustekinumab), a biologic for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, DARZALEX (daratumumab), for the treatment of multiple myeloma, IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib), an oral, once-daily therapy approved for use in treating certain B-cell malignancies, a type of blood or lymph node cancer, ERLEADA (apalutamide), a next-generation androgen receptor inhibitor for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer, TREMFYA (guselkumab), a biologic for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, UPTRAVI (selexipag), an oral prostacyclin receptor agonist used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and reduce hospitalization, INVEGA SUSTENNA/XEPLION/INVEGA TRINZA/TREVICTA (paliperidone palmitate), long-acting, injectable atypical antipsychotics for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults, and OPSUMIT (macitentan), an oral endothelin receptor antagonist indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension to delay disease progression. This growth was partially offset by the negative impact of COVID-19 as well as biosimilar and generic competition, with declines primarily in REMICADE (infliximab), a biologic approved for the treatment of a number of immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, international VELCADE (bortezomib), a proteasome inhibitor for the treatment of multiple myeloma, and ZYTIGA (abiraterone acetate), an oral, once-daily medication for use in combination with prednisone for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Medical Devices
Medical Devices worldwide operational sales, excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures, declined by 32.5%* primarily driven by the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated deferral of medical procedures to our Surgery, Orthopaedics, Vision and Interventional Solutions businesses.
NOTABLE NEW ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE QUARTER:
The information contained in this section should be read in conjunction with Johnson & Johnson's other disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Current Reports on Form 8-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. The reader is also encouraged to review all other news releases available online in the Investors section of the Company's website at news releases.
Regulatory
Approvals
TREMFYA (guselkumab) – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
Approves for Adult Patients with Active Psoriatic Arthritis (PsA)¹
(press release)
ZABDENO (Ad26.ZEBOV) and MVABEA (MVA-BN-Filo) – European
Commission Approves Janssen's Preventive Ebola Vaccine¹
(press release)
DARZALEX (daratumumab) – European Commission (EC) Grants Marketing
Authorisation for Subcutaneous Formulation for all Currently Approved
Intravenous Formulation Indications
(press release)
SIRTURO (bedaquiline) – U.S. FDA Approves New Pediatric Formulation as
Part of Combination Therapy to Treat Children with Pulmonary Multidrug-
Resistant Tuberculosis
(press release)
DARZALEX FASPRO (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) – U.S. FDA
Approves a new Subcutaneous Formulation of Daratumumab for the Treatment
of Patients with Multiple Myeloma
(press release)
IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) – U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA Plus Rituximab for
Treatment of Patients with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)
(press release)
Regulatory Submissions
SIMPONI ARIA (golimumab) – Submission to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) for the Treatment of Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic
Arthritis and Juvenile Psoriatic Arthritis
(press release)
Other
STELARA (ustekinumab) Discontinuation of Phase 3 LOTUS Study in Systemic
Lupus Erythematosus
(press release)
Johnson & Johnson Announces Acceleration of its COVID-19 Vaccine
Candidate; Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial to Begin in Second Half of July
(press release)
Biosense Webster Unveils Late-Breaking Results from PRECEPT Study in Patients
with Persistent Atrial Fibrillation
(press release)
1 Subsequent to the quarter
FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE:
Johnson & Johnson does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of legal proceedings, unusual gains and losses, acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting fair value adjustments without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to Johnson & Johnson's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The estimated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the guidance below.
July 2020
April 2020
($ in Billions, except EPS)
Adjusted Operational Sales1,2
Change vs. Prior Year
(0.8%) – 1.0%
(3.0%) - 0.5%
Operational Sales2
Change vs. Prior Year
$81.0 to $82.5
(1.3%) – 0.5%
$79.2 to $82.2
(3.5%) - 0.0%
Estimated Reported Sales3
Change vs. Prior Year
$79.9 to $81.4
(2.6%) – (0.8%)
$77.5 to $80.5
(5.5%) - (2.0%)
Adjusted Operational EPS (Diluted)2,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$7.85 to $8.05
(9.6%) - (7.3%)
$7.65 to $8.05
(11.9%) - (7.3%)
Adjusted EPS (Diluted)3,4
Change vs. Prior Year
$7.75 - $7.95
(10.7%) – (8.4%)
$7.50 to $7.90
(13.6%) - (9.0%)
1 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures
2 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes the impact of translational currency
3 Calculated using Euro Average Rate: July 2020 = $1.12 Euro Average Rate: April 2020 = $1.09 (Illustrative purposes only)
4 Non-GAAP financial measure; excludes intangible amortization expense and special items
Other modeling considerations will be provided on the webcast.
WEBCAST INFORMATION:
Johnson & Johnson will conduct a conference call with investors to discuss this earnings release today at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time. A simultaneous webcast of the call for investors and other interested parties may be accessed by visiting the Johnson & Johnson website. A replay and podcast will be available approximately two hours after the live webcast in the Investors section of the Company's website at events-and-presentations.
ABOUT JOHNSON & JOHNSON:
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
*Operational sales growth excluding the impact of translational currency, adjusted operational sales growth excluding the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures and translational currency, as well as adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted operational diluted earnings per share excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered replacements for, and should be read together with, the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Except for guidance measures, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures can be found in the accompanying financial schedules of the earnings release and the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.
Copies of the financial schedules accompanying this earnings release are available on the Company's website at quarterly-results. These schedules include supplementary sales data, a condensed consolidated statement of earnings, reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, and sales of key products/franchises. Additional information on Johnson & Johnson, including adjusted income before tax by segment, a pharmaceutical pipeline of selected compounds in late stage development and a copy of today's earnings call presentation can also be found in the Investors section of the Company's website at quarterly-results.
NOTE TO INVESTORS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic, such as the scope and duration of the outbreak, government actions and restrictive measures implemented in response, material delays and cancellations of medical procedures, supply chain disruptions and other impacts to the business, or on the Company's ability to execute business continuity plans, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the Company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global health care reforms; trends toward health care cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; increased scrutiny of the health care industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," in the Company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
geographic area
U.S.
$ 9,539
10,403
(8.3)
%
(8.3)
-
$ 20,238
20,532
(1.4)
%
(1.4)
-
Europe
4,063
4,733
(14.2)
(11.5)
(2.7)
8,890
9,342
(4.8)
(2.1)
(2.7)
Western Hemisphere excluding U.S.
1,133
1,455
(22.1)
(8.9)
(13.2)
2,635
2,958
(10.9)
(0.1)
(10.8)
Asia-Pacific, Africa
3,601
3,971
(9.3)
(7.7)
(1.6)
7,264
7,751
(6.3)
(4.9)
(1.4)
International
8,797
10,159
(13.4)
(9.6)
(3.8)
18,789
20,051
(6.3)
(2.9)
(3.4)
Worldwide
$ 18,336
20,562
(10.8)
%
(9.0)
(1.8)
$ 39,027
40,583
(3.8)
%
(2.2)
(1.6)
Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded
figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Supplementary Sales Data
(Unaudited; Dollars in Millions)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
Percent Change
Percent Change
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
2020
2019
Total
Operations
Currency
Sales to customers by
segment of business
Consumer Health
U.S.
$ 1,557
1,537
1.3
%
1.3
-
$ 3,297
2,975
10.8
%
10.8
-
International
1,739
2,007
(13.4)
(7.4)
(6.0)
3,624
3,887
(6.8)
(1.9)
(4.9)
3,296
3,544
(7.0)
(3.6)
(3.4)
6,921
6,862
0.9
3.6
(2.7)
Pharmaceutical
U.S.
6,120
5,783
5.8
5.8
-
12,181
11,365
7.2
7.2
-
International
4,632
4,746
(2.4)
1.4
(3.8)
9,705
9,408
3.2
6.7
(3.5)
10,752
10,529
2.1
3.9
(1.8)
21,886
20,773
5.4
7.0
(1.6)
Medical Devices
U.S.
1,862
3,083
(39.6)
(39.6)
-
4,760
6,192
(23.1)
(23.1)
-
International
2,426
3,406
(28.8)
(26.4)
(2.4)
5,460
6,756
(19.2)
(16.8)
(2.4)
4,288
6,489
(33.9)
(32.7)
(1.2)
10,220
12,948
(21.1)
(19.8)
(1.3)
U.S.
9,539
10,403
(8.3)
(8.3)
-
20,238
20,532
(1.4)
(1.4)
-
International
8,797
10,159
(13.4)
(9.6)
(3.8)
18,789
20,051
(6.3)
(2.9)
(3.4)
Worldwide
$ 18,336
20,562
(10.8)
%
(9.0)
(1.8)
$ 39,027
40,583
(3.8)
%
(2.2)
(1.6)
Note:Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded
figures and, therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
SECOND QUARTER
2020
2019
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 18,336
100.0
$ 20,562
100.0
(10.8)
Cost of products sold
6,579
35.9
6,940
33.8
(5.2)
Gross Profit
11,757
64.1
13,622
66.2
(13.7)
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
4,993
27.2
5,546
27.0
(10.0)
Research and development expense
2,707
14.8
2,666
13.0
1.5
In-process research and development
6
0.0
-
-
Interest (income) expense, net
26
0.2
(5)
0.0
Other (income) expense, net
24
0.1
(1,683)
(8.2)
Restructuring
61
0.3
57
0.2
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
3,940
21.5
7,041
34.2
(44.0)
Provision for taxes on income
314
1.7
1,434
6.9
(78.1)
Net earnings
$ 3,626
19.8
$ 5,607
27.3
(35.3)
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 1.36
$ 2.08
(34.6)
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,665.5
2,691.7
Effective tax rate
8.0
%
20.4
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 5,337
29.1
$ 8,614
41.9
(38.0)
Net earnings
$ 4,446
24.2
$ 6,950
33.8
(36.0)
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 1.67
$ 2.58
(35.3)
Effective tax rate
16.7
%
19.3
%
(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited; in Millions Except Per Share Figures)
SIX MONTHS
2020
2019
Percent
Percent
Percent
Increase
Amount
to Sales
Amount
to Sales
(Decrease)
Sales to customers
$ 39,027
100.0
$ 40,583
100.0
(3.8)
Cost of products sold
13,641
35.0
13,555
33.4
0.6
Gross Profit
25,386
65.0
27,028
66.6
(6.1)
Selling, marketing and administrative expenses
10,196
26.1
10,765
26.5
(5.3)
Research and development expense
5,287
13.5
5,524
13.6
(4.3)
In-process research and development
6
0.0
890
2.2
Interest (income) expense, net
(16)
0.0
(2)
0.0
Other (income) expense, net
(655)
(1.7)
(1,705)
(4.2)
Restructuring
119
0.3
93
0.3
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
10,449
26.8
11,463
28.2
(8.8)
Provision for taxes on income
1,027
2.7
2,107
5.1
(51.3)
Net earnings
$ 9,422
24.1
$ 9,356
23.1
0.7
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 3.53
$ 3.47
1.7
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,671.0
2,697.0
Effective tax rate
9.8
%
18.4
%
Adjusted earnings before provision for taxes and net earnings (1)
Earnings before provision for taxes on income
$ 12,581
32.2
$ 15,481
38.1
(18.7)
Net earnings
$ 10,600
27.2
$ 12,611
31.1
(15.9)
Net earnings per share (Diluted)
$ 3.97
$ 4.68
(15.2)
Effective tax rate
15.7
%
18.5
%
(1)See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Second Quarter
Six Months Ended
(Dollars in Millions Except Per Share Data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net Earnings, after tax- as reported
$3,626
$5,607
$9,422
$9,356
Pre-tax Adjustments
Intangible Asset Amortization expense
1,127
1,118
2,245
2,248
Litigation expense, net
613
409
733
832
IPR&D
6
-
6
890
Restructuring related
115
142
233
232
Acquisition and Integration related ¹
29
55
(933)
122
Unrealized (gains)/losses on securities
(533)
(148)
(206)
(306)
Medical Device Regulation 2
37
-
51
-
Other
3
(3)
3
-
Tax Adjustments
Tax impact on special item adjustments 3
(253)
(230)
(520)
(763)
Tax legislation and related impacts
(324)
-
(434)
-
Adjusted Net Earnings, after tax
$4,446
$6,950
$10,600
$12,611
Average shares outstanding (Diluted)
2,665.5
2,691.7
2,671.0
2,697.0
Adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$1.67
$2.58
$3.97
$4.68
Operational adjusted net earnings per share (Diluted)
$1.69
$4.01
Notes:
1
Acquisition and integration related costs for the six months of 2020 primarily includes a $983M Contingent
Consideration reversal related to the timing of certain developmental milestones associated with the Auris
Health acquisition.
2
European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) costs represent one-time compliance costs for the Company's
previously registered products. MDR is a replacement of the existing European Medical Devices Directive
regulatory framework, and manufacturers of currently marketed medical devices are required to comply with
EU MDR beginning in May 2021. The Company considers the adoption of EU MDR to be a significant one-
time regulatory change and is not indicative of on-going operations. The Company has excluded only external
third-party regulatory and consulting costs from its Medical Devices operating segments' measures of profit
and loss used for making operating decisions and assessing performance.
3
The tax impact related to special item adjustments reflects the current and deferred income taxes associated
with the above pre-tax special items in arriving at adjusted earnings.
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SECOND QUARTER 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
(7.0)%
2.1%
(33.9)%
(10.8)%
U.S.
1.3%
5.8%
(39.6)%
(8.3)%
International
(13.4)%
(2.4)%
(28.8)%
(13.4)%
WW Currency
(3.4)
(1.8)
(1.2)
(1.8)
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
(6.0)
(3.8)
(2.4)
(3.8)
WW Operational
(3.6)%
3.9%
(32.7)%
(9.0)%
U.S.
1.3%
5.8%
(39.6)%
(8.3)%
International
(7.4)%
1.4%
(26.4)%
(9.6)%
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
0.1
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
0.3
0.2
Baby Care
Baby Center
0.3
0.0
U.S.
0.7
0.1
International
0.0
0.0
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.1
U.S.
0.0
0.0
0.1
0.0
International
(0.1)
0.1
0.0
0.0
WW Adjusted Operational
(3.4)%
3.9%
(32.5)%
(8.8)%
U.S.
2.0%
5.8%
(39.5)%
(8.1)%
International
(7.5)%
1.5%
(26.1)%
(9.4)%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
Johnson & Johnson and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure
Adjusted Operational Sales Growth
SIX MONTHS 2020 ACTUAL vs. 2019 ACTUAL
Segments
Consumer Health
Pharmaceutical
Medical Devices
Total
WW As Reported
0.9%
5.4%
(21.1)%
(3.8)%
U.S.
10.8%
7.2%
(23.1)%
(1.4)%
International
(6.8)%
3.2%
(19.2)%
(6.3)%
WW Currency
(2.7)
(1.6)
(1.3)
(1.6)
U.S.
-
-
-
-
International
(4.9)
(3.5)
(2.4)
(3.4)
WW Operational
3.6%
7.0%
(19.8)%
(2.2)%
U.S.
10.8%
7.2%
(23.1)%
(1.4)%
International
(1.9)%
6.7%
(16.8)%
(2.9)%
Skin Health / Beauty
Dr. Ci Labo - Japan
(0.2)
0.0
U.S.
0.0
0.0
International
(0.4)
(0.1)
General Surgery
Advanced Sterilization Products
1.0
0.4
U.S.
1.1
0.4
International
0.9
0.4
Baby Care
Baby Center
0.3
0.0
U.S.
0.7
0.1
International
0.0
0.0
All Other Acquisitions and Divestitures
(0.1)
0.1
0.0
0.0
U.S.
0.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
International
(0.2)
0.0
0.0
0.0
WW Adjusted Operational
3.6%
7.0%
(18.8)%
(1.7)%
U.S.
11.5%
7.2%
(22.0)%
(0.8)%
International
(2.5)%
6.7%
(15.9)%
(2.6)%
Note: Percentages are based on actual, non-rounded figures and may not sum
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
CONSUMER HEALTH SEGMENT (2,3)
BABY CARE
US
$ 96
99
-3.5%
-3.5%
-
$ 188
186
1.2%
1.2%
-
Intl
260
344
-24.3%
-16.6%
-7.7%
529
651
-18.7%
-12.6%
-6.1%
WW
356
443
-19.7%
-13.6%
-6.1%
717
837
-14.3%
-9.5%
-4.8%
ORAL CARE
US
170
155
9.7%
9.7%
-
346
306
12.9%
12.9%
-
Intl
227
234
-2.8%
4.0%
-6.8%
446
450
-0.8%
4.6%
-5.4%
WW
397
389
2.2%
6.3%
-4.1%
792
756
4.8%
8.0%
-3.2%
OTC
US
627
484
29.6%
29.6%
-
1,316
991
32.8%
32.8%
-
Intl
522
580
-10.1%
-5.0%
-5.1%
1,181
1,160
1.8%
6.0%
-4.2%
WW
1,149
1,064
7.9%
10.7%
-2.8%
2,497
2,151
16.1%
18.3%
-2.2%
SKIN HEALTH / BEAUTY(4)
US
536
663
-19.2%
-19.2%
-
1,195
1,251
-4.5%
-4.5%
-
Intl
471
539
-12.5%
-8.2%
-4.3%
929
1,041
-10.7%
-7.4%
-3.3%
WW
1,007
1,202
-16.2%
-14.3%
-1.9%
2,124
2,292
-7.3%
-5.8%
-1.5%
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US
3
3
-2.9%
-2.9%
-
7
6
14.3%
14.3%
-
Intl
199
250
-20.4%
-12.0%
-8.4%
427
472
-9.6%
-2.1%
-7.5%
WW
202
253
-20.1%
-11.8%
-8.3%
434
478
-9.3%
-1.9%
-7.4%
WOUND CARE / OTHER
US
126
132
-4.7%
-4.7%
-
245
234
4.7%
4.7%
-
Intl
59
61
-2.4%
3.7%
-6.1%
111
114
-1.9%
2.8%
-4.7%
WW
185
193
-4.0%
-2.1%
-1.9%
356
348
2.6%
4.1%
-1.5%
TOTAL CONSUMER HEALTH
US
1,557
1,537
1.3%
1.3%
-
3,297
2,975
10.8%
10.8%
-
Intl
1,739
2,007
-13.4%
-7.4%
-6.0%
3,624
3,887
-6.8%
-1.9%
-4.9%
WW
$ 3,296
3,544
-7.0%
-3.6%
-3.4%
$ 6,921
6,862
0.9%
3.6%
-2.7%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT (2,5)
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
IMMUNOLOGY
US
$ 2,362
2,379
-0.7%
-0.7%
-
$ 4,772
4,542
5.1%
5.1%
-
Intl
1,161
1,087
6.8%
11.0%
-4.2%
2,389
2,175
9.8%
13.7%
-3.9%
WW
3,523
3,466
1.6%
3.0%
-1.4%
7,161
6,717
6.6%
7.9%
-1.3%
REMICADE
US
593
801
-25.8%
-25.8%
-
1,218
1,575
-22.7%
-22.7%
-
US Exports (6)
133
62
*
*
-
243
138
75.7%
75.7%
-
Intl
208
244
-14.5%
-8.7%
-5.8%
464
496
-6.4%
-1.6%
-4.8%
WW
935
1,107
-15.5%
-14.2%
-1.3%
1,925
2,209
-12.9%
-11.8%
-1.1%
SIMPONI / SIMPONI ARIA
US
256
281
-8.7%
-8.7%
-
528
544
-2.9%
-2.9%
-
Intl
289
282
2.6%
6.8%
-4.2%
547
543
0.8%
4.8%
-4.0%
WW
546
563
-3.0%
-0.9%
-2.1%
1,075
1,087
-1.1%
1.0%
-2.1%
STELARA
US
1,138
1,058
7.5%
7.5%
-
2,355
1,940
21.4%
21.4%
-
Intl
558
499
11.9%
15.5%
-3.6%
1,161
1,022
13.6%
16.9%
-3.3%
WW
1,697
1,558
8.9%
10.1%
-1.2%
3,516
2,963
18.7%
19.8%
-1.1%
TREMFYA
US
241
176
36.7%
36.7%
-
428
344
24.4%
24.4%
-
Intl
101
59
71.0%
73.4%
-2.4%
210
108
94.0%
97.1%
-3.1%
WW
342
235
45.4%
46.0%
-0.6%
638
452
41.1%
41.8%
-0.7%
OTHER IMMUNOLOGY
US
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intl
3
3
11.8%
21.6%
-9.8%
6
6
2.7%
8.4%
-5.7%
WW
3
3
11.8%
21.6%
-9.8%
6
6
2.7%
8.4%
-5.7%
INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
416
387
7.4%
7.4%
-
852
744
14.5%
14.5%
-
Intl
463
475
-2.5%
2.6%
-5.1%
946
964
-1.8%
2.7%
-4.5%
WW
878
862
1.9%
4.7%
-2.8%
1,798
1,708
5.3%
7.8%
-2.5%
EDURANT / rilpivirine
US
10
12
-14.0%
-14.0%
-
22
24
-6.9%
-6.9%
-
Intl
246
198
24.5%
27.7%
-3.2%
458
397
15.4%
18.4%
-3.0%
WW
256
210
22.2%
25.2%
-3.0%
480
421
14.1%
17.0%
-2.9%
PREZISTA / PREZCOBIX / REZOLSTA / SYMTUZA
US
379
344
10.5%
10.5%
-
775
659
17.7%
17.7%
-
Intl
130
191
-32.0%
-26.1%
-5.9%
314
399
-21.4%
-15.8%
-5.6%
WW
510
535
-4.7%
-2.6%
-2.1%
1,089
1,058
2.9%
5.0%
-2.1%
OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES
US
25
31
-18.7%
-18.7%
-
54
61
-11.2%
-11.2%
-
Intl
87
86
1.0%
8.7%
-7.7%
174
168
3.8%
9.4%
-5.6%
WW
113
117
-4.2%
1.5%
-5.7%
229
229
-0.2%
3.9%
-4.1%
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
NEUROSCIENCE
US
778
664
17.4%
17.4%
-
1,526
1,387
10.1%
10.1%
-
Intl
809
875
-7.6%
-4.1%
-3.5%
1,719
1,780
-3.5%
-0.5%
-3.0%
WW
1,587
1,538
3.2%
5.2%
-2.0%
3,245
3,167
2.5%
4.1%
-1.6%
CONCERTA / Methylphenidate
US
55
15
*
*
-
107
112
-4.2%
-4.2%
-
Intl
94
123
-23.0%
-20.2%
-2.8%
212
239
-11.0%
-8.6%
-2.4%
WW
149
137
8.7%
11.2%
-2.5%
320
351
-8.9%
-7.2%
-1.7%
INVEGA SUSTENNA / XEPLION /
INVEGA TRINZA / TREVICTA
US
576
506
13.8%
13.8%
-
1,120
989
13.2%
13.2%
-
Intl
303
312
-2.8%
0.3%
-3.1%
642
619
3.7%
6.7%
-3.0%
WW
879
818
7.5%
8.6%
-1.1%
1,762
1,608
9.5%
10.7%
-1.2%
RISPERDAL CONSTA
US
74
81
-9.3%
-9.3%
-
150
158
-4.9%
-4.9%
-
Intl
79
101
-21.2%
-18.1%
-3.1%
173
203
-14.9%
-11.9%
-3.0%
WW
153
182
-15.9%
-14.2%
-1.7%
323
361
-10.5%
-8.9%
-1.6%
OTHER NEUROSCIENCE
US
75
62
21.5%
21.5%
-
150
128
16.8%
16.8%
-
Intl
331
340
-2.5%
1.7%
-4.2%
691
719
-3.9%
-0.8%
-3.1%
WW
406
401
1.2%
4.7%
-3.5%
841
847
-0.7%
1.8%
-2.5%
ONCOLOGY
US
1,181
1,013
16.6%
16.6%
-
2,356
1,975
19.3%
19.3%
-
Intl
1,609
1,684
-4.4%
-0.9%
-3.5%
3,448
3,240
6.4%
9.9%
-3.5%
WW
2,791
2,697
3.5%
5.7%
-2.2%
5,804
5,215
11.3%
13.5%
-2.2%
DARZALEX
US
492
369
32.9%
32.9%
-
955
721
32.3%
32.3%
-
Intl
409
405
1.2%
5.9%
-4.7%
883
682
29.6%
34.7%
-5.1%
WW
901
774
16.3%
18.8%
-2.5%
1,838
1,403
31.0%
33.5%
-2.5%
ERLEADA
US
136
62
*
*
-
255
120
*
*
-
Intl
33
7
*
*
*
57
10
*
*
*
WW
170
69
*
*
*
313
130
*
*
*
IMBRUVICA
US
447
367
21.5%
21.5%
-
879
716
22.6%
22.6%
-
Intl
502
463
8.3%
13.4%
-5.1%
1,101
898
22.6%
27.4%
-4.8%
WW
949
831
14.1%
17.0%
-2.9%
1,980
1,615
22.6%
25.3%
-2.7%
VELCADE
US
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Intl
98
224
-56.1%
-55.2%
-0.9%
206
487
-57.7%
-56.9%
-0.8%
WW
98
224
-56.1%
-55.2%
-0.9%
206
487
-57.7%
-56.9%
-0.8%
ZYTIGA / abiraterone acetate
US
87
198
-55.6%
-55.6%
-
226
383
-40.9%
-40.9%
-
Intl
480
500
-3.9%
-2.0%
-1.9%
1,032
994
3.8%
6.1%
-2.3%
WW
568
698
-18.6%
-17.2%
-1.4%
1,258
1,377
-8.6%
-7.0%
-1.6%
OTHER ONCOLOGY
US
20
16
22.9%
22.9%
-
42
34
21.4%
21.4%
-
Intl
87
85
2.2%
5.9%
-3.7%
169
169
-0.3%
3.3%
-3.6%
WW
106
101
5.5%
8.6%
-3.1%
210
203
3.4%
6.3%
-2.9%
PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
545
439
24.2%
24.2%
-
1,031
869
18.7%
18.7%
-
Intl
243
251
-3.3%
-1.0%
-2.3%
503
477
5.3%
7.9%
-2.6%
WW
789
690
14.2%
15.0%
-0.8%
1,534
1,346
13.9%
14.9%
-1.0%
OPSUMIT
US
256
203
26.1%
26.1%
-
485
375
29.3%
29.3%
-
Intl
150
146
3.0%
5.7%
-2.7%
310
279
11.2%
14.1%
-2.9%
WW
406
348
16.5%
17.6%
-1.1%
795
654
21.6%
22.8%
-1.2%
UPTRAVI
US
254
175
44.5%
44.5%
-
466
351
32.6%
32.6%
-
Intl
28
28
4.0%
7.3%
-3.3%
66
50
33.6%
37.6%
-4.0%
WW
282
203
39.0%
39.5%
-0.5%
532
401
32.7%
33.2%
-0.5%
OTHER PULMONARY HYPERTENSION
US
37
61
-40.2%
-40.2%
-
81
143
-43.5%
-43.5%
-
Intl
64
78
-17.6%
-16.4%
-1.2%
126
149
-15.1%
-13.7%
-1.4%
WW
101
140
-27.5%
-26.9%
-0.6%
207
292
-29.0%
-28.3%
-0.7%
CARDIOVASCULAR / METABOLISM / OTHER
US
837
902
-7.2%
-7.2%
-
1,643
1,849
-11.1%
-11.1%
-
Intl
347
373
-7.0%
-2.4%
-4.6%
701
771
-9.1%
-5.6%
-3.5%
WW
1,184
1,275
-7.1%
-5.8%
-1.3%
2,344
2,620
-10.5%
-9.5%
-1.0%
XARELTO
US
559
549
1.7%
1.7%
-
1,086
1,091
-0.5%
-0.5%
-
Intl
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WW
559
549
1.7%
1.7%
-
1,086
1,091
-0.5%
-0.5%
-
INVOKANA / INVOKAMET
US
132
132
-0.8%
-0.8%
-
249
286
-13.0%
-13.0%
-
Intl
47
43
9.1%
14.8%
-5.7%
105
92
14.1%
18.1%
-4.0%
WW
179
177
1.6%
3.1%
-1.5%
354
379
-6.4%
-5.5%
-0.9%
PROCRIT / EPREX
US
70
113
-38.3%
-38.3%
-
146
261
-44.1%
-44.1%
-
Intl
66
70
-5.0%
-2.3%
-2.7%
145
148
-2.2%
-0.1%
-2.1%
WW
136
183
-25.6%
-24.6%
-1.0%
291
409
-28.9%
-28.2%
-0.7%
OTHER
US
78
107
-27.7%
-27.7%
-
163
211
-22.9%
-22.9%
-
Intl
234
260
-10.2%
-5.3%
-4.9%
451
531
-15.0%
-11.3%
-3.7%
WW
312
368
-15.3%
-11.8%
-3.5%
614
742
-17.3%
-14.6%
-2.7%
TOTAL PHARMACEUTICAL
US
6,120
5,783
5.8%
5.8%
-
12,181
11,365
7.2%
7.2%
-
Intl
4,632
4,746
-2.4%
1.4%
-3.8%
9,705
9,408
3.2%
6.7%
-3.5%
WW
$ 10,752
10,529
2.1%
3.9%
-1.8%
$ 21,886
20,773
5.4%
7.0%
-1.6%
See footnotes at end of schedule
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
REPORTED SALES vs. PRIOR PERIOD ($MM)
SECOND QUARTER
SIX MONTHS
% Change
% Change
MEDICAL DEVICES SEGMENT (2,5)
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
2020
2019
Reported
Operational (1)
Currency
INTERVENTIONAL SOLUTIONS
US
255
366
-30.5%
-30.5%
-
620
709
-12.6%
-12.6%
-
Intl
335
385
-12.8%
-10.9%
-1.9%
697
774
-9.9%
-8.0%
-1.9%
WW
590
750
-21.5%
-20.5%
-1.0%
1,317
1,482
-11.2%
-10.2%
-1.0%
ORTHOPAEDICS
US
869
1,331
-34.7%
-34.7%
-
2,119
2,649
-20.0%
-20.0%
-
Intl
583
894
-34.8%
-32.6%
-2.2%
1,371
1,779
-22.9%
-20.6%
-2.3%
WW
1,451
2,224
-34.7%
-33.9%
-0.8%
3,489
4,428
-21.2%
-20.3%
-0.9%
HIPS
US
137
216
-36.5%
-36.5%
-
343
429
-20.1%
-20.1%
-
Intl
88
147
-39.8%
-37.3%
-2.5%
220
295
-25.4%
-22.8%
-2.6%
WW
226
364
-37.8%
-36.8%
-1.0%
563
725
-22.3%
-21.2%
-1.1%
KNEES
US
108
218
-50.5%
-50.5%
-
322
441
-27.1%
-27.1%
-
Intl
66
153
-56.8%
-55.3%
-1.5%
196
299
-34.6%
-32.7%
-1.9%
WW
174
372
-53.1%
-52.5%
-0.6%
517
741
-30.1%
-29.3%
-0.8%
TRAUMA
US
354
407
-12.9%
-12.9%
-
761
824
-7.6%
-7.6%
-
Intl
198
265
-25.2%
-22.6%
-2.6%
445
533
-16.5%
-13.9%
-2.6%
WW
553
672
-17.8%
-16.7%
-1.1%
1,207
1,357
-11.1%
-10.0%
-1.1%
SPINE, SPORTS & OTHER(7)
US
270
490
-45.0%
-45.0%
-
693
955
-27.4%
-27.4%
-
Intl
230
328
-29.9%
-27.9%
-2.0%
510
651
-21.7%
-19.6%
-2.1%
WW
499
818
-39.0%
-38.2%
-0.8%
1,202
1,606
-25.1%
-24.3%
-0.8%
SURGERY
US
490
926
-47.0%
-47.0%
-
1,334
1,927
-30.8%
-30.8%
-
Intl
1,060
1,427
-25.7%
-22.6%
-3.1%
2,317
2,821
-17.9%
-14.8%
-3.1%
WW
1,551
2,353
-34.1%
-32.2%
-1.9%
3,651
4,748
-23.1%
-21.3%
-1.8%
ADVANCED
US
277
396
-30.0%
-30.0%
-
658
800
-17.7%
-17.7%
-
Intl
498
633
-21.2%
-18.4%
-2.8%
1,065
1,209
-11.9%
-8.9%
-3.0%
WW
775
1,029
-24.6%
-22.9%
-1.7%
1,723
2,009
-14.2%
-12.4%
-1.8%
GENERAL
US
213
530
-59.8%
-59.8%
-
676
1,127
-40.0%
-40.0%
-
Intl
562
794
-29.2%
-26.0%
-3.2%
1,252
1,612
-22.4%
-19.2%
-3.2%
WW
775
1,325
-41.5%
-39.5%
-2.0%
1,928
2,739
-29.6%
-27.8%
-1.8%
VISION
US
248
461
-46.1%
-46.1%
-
687
907
-24.2%
-24.2%
-
Intl
447
701
-36.1%
-34.8%
-1.3%
1,075
1,383
-22.3%
-20.8%
-1.5%
WW
695
1,161
-40.1%
-39.3%
-0.8%
1,762
2,290
-23.0%
-22.2%
-0.8%
CONTACT LENSES / OTHER
US
203
333
-39.0%
-39.0%
-
549
654
-16.1%
-16.1%
-
Intl
352
509
-30.9%
-29.6%
-1.3%
819
1,011
-19.0%
-17.6%
-1.4%
WW
554
842
-34.1%
-33.3%
-0.8%
1,368
1,666
-17.9%
-17.0%
-0.9%
SURGICAL
US
45
128
-64.6%
-64.6%
-
138
253
-45.3%
-45.3%
-
Intl
96
191
-49.9%
-48.8%
-1.1%
256
371
-31.0%
-29.6%
-1.4%
WW
141
319
-55.8%
-55.2%
-0.6%
394
624
-36.8%
-36.0%
-0.8%
TOTAL MEDICAL DEVICES
US
1,862
3,083
-39.6%
-39.6%
-
4,760
6,192
-23.1%
-23.1%
-
Intl
2,426
3,406
-28.8%
-26.4%
-2.4%
5,460
6,756
-19.2%
-16.8%
-2.4%
WW
$ 4,288
6,489
-33.9%
-32.7%
-1.2%
$ 10,220
12,948
-21.1%
-19.8%
-1.3%
Note: Columns and rows within tables may not add due to rounding. Percentages have been calculated using actual, non-rounded figures and,
therefore, may not recalculate precisely.
* Percentage greater than 100% or not meaningful
(6) Reported as U.S. sales
(1) Operational growth excludes the effect of translational currency
(7) Previously referred to as Spine & Other
(2) Unaudited
(3) Previously referred to as Consumer
(4) Previously referred to as Beauty
(5) Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year product disclosures
