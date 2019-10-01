Log in
Johnson & Johnson : Settles Opioid-Related Litigation With Two Ohio Counties

10/01/2019 | 08:33pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), one of several companies facing litigation related to the opioid crisis, said Wednesday it reached a settlement agreement with the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga and Summit.

The company said the settlement resolves the counties' claims with no admission of liability, and removes J&J from a federal trial scheduled to begin Oct. 21.

J&J said it will "make a combined $10 million settlement payment to the counties."

Cuyahoga and Summit counties had said in legal papers that the opioid epidemic "constitutes an unreasonable interference with public health, public safety, public peace or public comfort." They sought damages and aid with other measures.

The agreement allows J&J to "avoid the resource demands and uncertainty of a trial as it continues to seek meaningful progress in addressing the nation's opioid crisis," it said.

J&J "recognizes the opioid crisis is a complex public health challenge and is working collaboratively to help communities and people in need."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

