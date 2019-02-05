Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : Talc Claims Pose Rating, ESG Risks, Moody's Says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/05/2019 | 11:54am EST

By Colin Kellaher

Lawsuits over the safety of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) signature baby powder pose risks to the company's reputation and credit profile, Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.

The rating agency said that while the healthcare company is financially strong and the lawsuits will take years to resolve, the potential for the financial impact of the litigation to become substantial is one of the key risks to J&J's strong credit profile.

Moody's current rates J&J at "Aaa," its highest rating, with a stable outlook.

Moody's said allegations that J&J's talcum powder contained asbestos have weighed on its stock price and could hurt the company socially.

"Allegations of asbestos in talc are an ESG social risk and raise the possibility that the company might eventually take steps to bolster its share price," including large acquisitions or stock buybacks, Moody's said.

The agency said J&J's financial flexibility, substantial cash flow and low debt load mitigate the talc-related risk, noting that no jury awards have yet been upheld in appeals.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
11:54aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Talc Claims Pose Rating, ESG Risks, Moody's Says
DJ
02/04China Resources, Charoen Pokphand launch $300M life science fund
AQ
02/04JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION : Announces Availability in Europe of TECNIS Eyhance IO..
PR
02/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON INVESTIGATION INIT : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
01/31Nanomaterials in cosmetic and personal care market 2018-2022 | latest trends ..
AQ
01/31JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces ERLEADA Phase 3 TITAN Study Unblinded as D..
AQ
01/31COVALON TECHNOLOGIES : Mr. John Suk Joins Covalon's Board of Directors
AQ
01/31JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Announces ERLEADA (apalutamide) Phase 3 TITAN Study ..
AQ
01/31EXCLUSIVE : Sri Lanka halts imports of Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder pending asb..
RE
01/30JOHNSON & JOHNSON : J&J's Erleada meets in Phase III for castration-sensitive pr..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 227 M
EBIT 2019 25 957 M
Net income 2019 20 338 M
Finance 2019 2 020 M
Yield 2019 2,85%
P/E ratio 2019 17,89
P/E ratio 2020 16,15
EV / Sales 2019 4,36x
EV / Sales 2020 4,07x
Capitalization 356 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.99%356 381
PFIZER-1.76%246 152
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.24%229 524
NOVARTIS4.83%225 726
MERCK AND COMPANY0.60%199 891
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.47%127 299
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.