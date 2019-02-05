Johnson & Johnson : Talc Claims Pose Rating, ESG Risks, Moody's Says

By Colin Kellaher



Lawsuits over the safety of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) signature baby powder pose risks to the company's reputation and credit profile, Moody's Investors Service said Tuesday.

The rating agency said that while the healthcare company is financially strong and the lawsuits will take years to resolve, the potential for the financial impact of the litigation to become substantial is one of the key risks to J&J's strong credit profile.

Moody's current rates J&J at "Aaa," its highest rating, with a stable outlook.

Moody's said allegations that J&J's talcum powder contained asbestos have weighed on its stock price and could hurt the company socially.

"Allegations of asbestos in talc are an ESG social risk and raise the possibility that the company might eventually take steps to bolster its share price," including large acquisitions or stock buybacks, Moody's said.

The agency said J&J's financial flexibility, substantial cash flow and low debt load mitigate the talc-related risk, noting that no jury awards have yet been upheld in appeals.

