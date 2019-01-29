Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Johnson & Johnson : U.S. senator asks J&J for documents on talc, baby powder safety

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 02:22pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Johnson & Johnson building is shown in Irvine, California

(Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Senator Patty Murray sent a letter to Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday seeking information related to allegations in a Reuters Special Report that the healthcare company knew about the presence of asbestos in its talc-based baby powder.

The letter addressed to J&J Chief Executive Alex Gorsky asks for documents and information related to testing of its talc products for the presence of carcinogens and "how it presented that information to regulators and consumers."

Reuters on Dec. 14 published a Special Report detailing that the company knew that the talc in its raw and finished powders sometimes tested positive for cancer-causing asbestos from the 1970s into the early 2000s - test results the company did not disclose to regulators or consumers.

While exposure to asbestos has been linked to mesothelioma, J&J has repeatedly said that its talc products are safe, and that decades of studies have shown them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause cancer.

J&J spokesman Ernie Knewitz, in an emailed statement, acknowledged receiving the letter and said the company looks forward to sharing its response with the senator.

“As we have consistently stated, we firmly stand behind the safety and purity of our talc, which has been confirmed by thousands of independent tests by regulators worldwide, including the U.S. FDA and many of the world’s leading independent laboratories," the company statement said.

Murray, the top Democrat on the Republican-controlled Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, referred to the Reuters report in her letter. It began, "I am troubled by recent reports of an alleged decades-long effort by Johnson & Johnson to potentially mislead regulators and consumers about the safety of one of its products, which may have resulted in long-term harm for men, women, and children who used Johnson & Johnson baby powder."

J&J is facing more than 11,000 lawsuits alleging that use of its talc products, including baby powder, caused cancer.

Murray asked for documents to support the company's claim that its current talc products do not contain any level of asbestos, documents on the testing of its talc products and communications with the Food and Drug Administration about the safety of its baby powder dating from 1966 to present.

(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
02:22pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : U.S. senator asks J&J for documents on talc, baby powder saf..
RE
10:31aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Janssen Pharmaceutical - U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA plus Ob..
AQ
08:04aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA Plus Obinutuzumab as First Non-C..
AQ
07:35aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Speeding Pharmas Time to Market with Managed Cloud Services
AQ
01/28JOHNSON & JOHNSON : U.S. FDA Approves IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus Obinutuzumab a..
PU
01/28Some Marketers Moving Away From Dated Gender Targeting, Study Shows
DJ
01/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Global Cataract Surgery Devices Market is projected to reach..
AQ
01/25JOHNSON & JOHNSON : tries to buy surgical robotics firm
AQ
01/23JOHNSON & JOHNSON : puts up strong profit and revenue in 4Q
AQ
01/23GENMAB : Announces 2018 Net Sales Figures for DARZALEX (Daratumumab)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 099 M
EBIT 2019 25 959 M
Net income 2019 20 236 M
Finance 2019 2 020 M
Yield 2019 2,93%
P/E ratio 2019 17,07
P/E ratio 2020 15,67
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,93x
Capitalization 346 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.64%345 948
PFIZER-6.90%229 274
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.4.29%220 218
NOVARTIS0.31%216 555
MERCK AND COMPANY-4.57%189 619
AMGEN-1.40%122 314
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.