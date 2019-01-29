Johnson & Johnson : US Senator Seeks Information on Talc Safety From J&J -Reuters

--U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-Wa.) is seeking information from pharmaceutical firm Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) concerning the safety of its talc-based products, including baby powder, Reuters reported Tuesday.

--The Senator is asking for documents and information related to safety tests for the company's talc-based products, the report said.

--The Senator's letter comes after a Reuters report last year that alleged the company was aware talc in some of its products tested positive for asbestos in the past. The report said Sen. Murray's letter referred to that report.

--Johnson & Johnson said, "As we have consistently stated, we firmly stand behind the safety and purity of our talc, which has been confirmed by thousands of independent tests by regulators worldwide, including the U.S. FDA and many of the world's leading independent laboratories," according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-talc/u-s-senator-asks-jj-for-documents-on-talc-baby-powder-safety-idUSKCN1PN2F6

