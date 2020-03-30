Johnson & Johnson Up Over 8%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is currently at $133.56, up $10.40 or 8.44%

-- Would be highest close since March 18, 2020, when it closed at $134.96

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 8.6%

-- Earlier Monday, Johnson & Johnson said that it had made progress on a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 and that the product could be ready in early 2021. J&J said it could get approval under an emergency-use authorization to make the vaccine widely available early next year

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Down 8.44% year-to-date

-- Down 13.27% from its all-time closing high of $153.99 on Feb. 5, 2020

-- Traded as high as $133.60; highest intraday level since March 19, 2020, when it hit $134.99

-- Up 8.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 8.79%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 70.52 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:56:26 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet