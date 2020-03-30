Log in
JOHNSON & JOHNSON

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
News 
News

Johnson & Johnson Up Over 8%, Best Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

03/30/2020 | 01:20pm EDT

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is currently at $133.56, up $10.40 or 8.44%

-- Would be highest close since March 18, 2020, when it closed at $134.96

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose 8.6%

-- Earlier Monday, Johnson & Johnson said that it had made progress on a vaccine to prevent Covid-19 and that the product could be ready in early 2021. J&J said it could get approval under an emergency-use authorization to make the vaccine widely available early next year

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Down 8.44% year-to-date

-- Down 13.27% from its all-time closing high of $153.99 on Feb. 5, 2020

-- Traded as high as $133.60; highest intraday level since March 19, 2020, when it hit $134.99

-- Up 8.48% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Nov. 13, 2008, when it rose as much as 8.79%

-- Best performer in the DJIA today

-- Sixth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Contributed 70.52 points to the DJIA so far today

All data as of 12:56:26 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.11% 22123.17 Delayed Quote.-24.18%
JOHNSON & JOHNSON 7.31% 132.41 Delayed Quote.-15.57%
NASDAQ 100 3.36% 7844.824389 Delayed Quote.-9.57%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.75% 7724.536169 Delayed Quote.-13.10%
S&P 500 2.44% 2607.8 Delayed Quote.-21.34%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 85 002 M
EBIT 2020 26 917 M
Net income 2020 19 338 M
Debt 2020 2 839 M
Yield 2020 3,25%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
EV / Sales2020 3,85x
EV / Sales2021 3,60x
Capitalization 325 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 156,75  $
Last Close Price 123,16  $
Spread / Highest target 40,5%
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paulus Stoffels Chief Scientific Officer
James D. Swanson Global Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-15.57%324 693
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.53%264 026
MERCK & CO., INC-21.13%181 927
NOVARTIS-17.30%180 007
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%171 422
NOVO NORDISK A/S-1.01%133 274
