Johnson & Johnson Vision : Announces Availability of ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY in the U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision today announced the U.S. availability of ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY. The first-of-its-kind2 photochromic contact lens was named one of TIME's 'Best Inventions of 2018.' The contact lenses seamlessly adapt to changing light, helping eyes recover from bright light up to five seconds faster, reducing halos and starbursts at night,• and delivering more effortless sight with less squinting, from dawn to dusk.1,3, ••

Click to Tweet: .@JNJVision announces availability of ACUVUE® OASYS with TRANSITIONS™ LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY™ in the U.S. @bryceharper3 to serve as new ambassador https://ctt.ac/5Oc82

Johnson & Johnson Vision has also collaborated with professional baseball player Bryce Harper to serve as an ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS ambassador. Bryce is wearing ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS on the field during the 2019 season and sharing his firsthand experience through a video content series. The first episode chronicles his journey making the switch to ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS and his first time wearing the new contact lenses as he trains for the upcoming season. To view "Bryce Joins Team ACUVUE" visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JwTT1H0Z6DM

"My eyes have to be in tip-top shape to recognize pitches at bat and to react quickly in the field, in all types of lighting conditions," said Bryce Harper. "Since I've been wearing ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS to get ready for the season, I'm able to squint less and see more."

National survey data from Johnson & Johnson Vision reveals that Bryce Harper isn't alone:

About two in three Americans are bothered by some type of lighting condition on an average day. 4

Driving is the most common situation where Americans are bothered by light, with seven in 10 Americans saying they are bothered by light while driving. 4

Nearly half of Americans worry about how often they find themselves squinting due to bothersome light. 4

Most Americans (67 percent) say they can perform better, whether at work or in doing physical activities, when their eyes aren't stressed, and more than half (55 percent) of people say their eyes feel stressed after experiencing bright and harsh light. 4

More than half of Americans (56 percent) wish their eyes could keep up and adjust to different light conditions as quickly as their busy life.4

"Born out of in-depth research and development around bothersome light, including clinical trials of more than 1,000 patients, ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS is an exciting and entirely new category of contact lenses," said Thomas Swinnen, President, North America at Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. "This product will give contact lens wearers a seamless way to manage changing light conditions in their everyday lives and activities, building on our commitment to helping people see better, connect better, and live better."

ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS has been developed in collaboration with Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and Transitions Optical Limited, combining the respective strengths of each organization.

Johnson & Johnson Vision is the world's leader in contact lenses and Transitions Optical is the leading provider of photochromic (smart adaptive) eyeglass lenses worldwide and, with its technology, sets new standards of advance performance, ever-increasing visual comfort and optimum harmful blue light protection.

ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions is a two-week reusable contact lens. It will be commercially available in U.S. beginning April 1. For more information or to find an eye care professional near you, visit www.acuvue.com/transitions. Follow the conversation at #SquintLessSeeMore.

Survey Methodology

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc. and TRUE Global Intelligence™, the in-house research practice of FleishmanHillard, conducted a 5-minute online survey among a nationally representative sample of 1,058 U.S. adults, 18 years of age and older, from February 11 through February 16, to explore the prevalence of light sensitivity among consumers. The margin of error is +/-3 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.

Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies*, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies

As the world's most comprehensive medical devices business, we are building on a century of experience, merging science and technology, to shape the future of health and benefit even more people around the world. With our unparalleled breadth, depth and reach across surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional solutions, we're working to profoundly change the way care is delivered. We are in this for life.

*Comprising the surgery, orthopaedics, vision and interventional businesses within the Johnson & Johnson's Medical Devices segment

Lenses are not a replacement for sunglasses.

Important Information for Contact Lens Wearers: ACUVUE Brand Contact Lenses are only available by prescription for vision correction as a daily wear lens with two-week recommended replacement. An eye care professional will determine whether contact lenses are right for you. Although rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these problems, follow the wear and replacement schedule and lens care instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye doctor immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and ask for a Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-843-2020 or visit Acuvue.com.

†Helps protect against transmission of harmful UV radiation to the cornea and into the eye.

‡WARNING: UV-absorbing contact lenses are NOT substitutes for protective UV-absorbing eyewear such as UV-absorbing goggles or sunglasses because they do not completely cover the eye and surrounding area. You should continue to use UV-absorbing eyewear as directed. NOTE: Long-term exposure to UV radiation is one of the risk factors associated with cataracts. Exposure is based on a number of factors such as environmental conditions (altitude, geography, cloud cover) and personal factors (extent and nature of outdoor activities). UV-blocking contact lenses help provide protection against harmful UV radiation. However, clinical studies have not been done to demonstrate that wearing UV-blocking contact lenses reduces the risk of developing cataracts or other eye disorders. Consult your eye care practitioner for more information.

The third-party trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners.

ACUVUE, ACUVUE OASYS and ACUVUE OASYS with HYDRACLEAR PLUS are trademarks of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. 2018. Transitions is a registered trademark, and the Transitions logo, TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY and TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT LENSES are trademarks of Transitions Optical, Inc. used under license by Transitions Optical Limited and Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding ACUVUE OASYS with TRANSITIONS. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., any of the other Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: uncertainty of regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; challenges to patents; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; manufacturing difficulties and delays; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2018, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. None of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies or Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

©Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. 2019.

©2018 Time USA LLC. Used under license.

• Clinical trials have shown those aged 40-65 may be more likely to experience this benefit in the inactivated ACUVUE OASYS with Transitions lens •• Compared to ACUVUE® OASYS with HYDRACLEAR® PLUS 1 JJV Data on File 2018: Definition of ACUVUE® OASYS with Transitions™ Light Intelligent Technology™ 2 FDA Press Release: FDA clears first contact lens with light-adaptive technology https://www.fda.gov/newsevents/newsroom/pressannouncements/ucm604263.htm April 10, 2018. 3 JJV Data on File 2018: ACUVUE® OASYS Contact Lenses with Transitions™ Objective Clinical Claims 4 JJV and FH TRUE Global Intelligence™ 2019 US Survey

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-vision-announces-availability-of-acuvue-oasys-with-transitions-light-intelligent-technology-in-the-us-300819809.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision