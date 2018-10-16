Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Johnson & Johnson : What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson's 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings

10/16/2018

Johnson & Johnson made several key financial announcements this morning about its third-quarter performance in 2018:

  • Company sales in the third quarter totaled $20.3 billion-up 3.6% over last quarter
  • The adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.05, reflecting a 7.9% increase
  • The company registered growth in its Consumer and Pharmaceutical sectors around the globe. Its Pharmaceutical business, for example, reported a worldwide sales increase of 6.7% in the third quarter

Check out this infographic for more details about the company's third-quarter 2018 results, and read a message from Alex GorskyAlex Gorsky,Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:17:10 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 220 M
EBIT 2018 24 964 M
Net income 2018 18 671 M
Debt 2018 10 952 M
Yield 2018 2,67%
P/E ratio 2018 19,77
P/E ratio 2019 17,14
EV / Sales 2018 4,56x
EV / Sales 2019 4,33x
Capitalization 359 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 7,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%359 141
PFIZER20.87%256 643
NOVARTIS0.07%212 170
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.56%204 254
MERCK AND COMPANY23.44%185 661
AMGEN12.47%127 765
