Johnson & Johnson : What You Need to Know About Johnson & Johnson's 2018 Third-Quarter Earnings

Johnson & Johnson made several key financial announcements this morning about its third-quarter performance in 2018:
-
Company sales in the third quarter totaled $20.3 billion-up 3.6% over last quarter
-
The adjusted diluted earnings per share was $2.05, reflecting a 7.9% increase
-
The company registered growth in its Consumer and Pharmaceutical sectors around the globe. Its Pharmaceutical business, for example, reported a worldwide sales increase of 6.7% in the third quarter
Check out this infographic for more details about the company's third-quarter 2018 results, and read a message from Alex GorskyAlex Gorsky,Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson & Johnson.
