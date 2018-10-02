Johnson & Johnson : current report

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 2, 2018
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
|
|
|
|
|
New Jersey
|
I-3215
|
22-1024240
|
(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)
|
(Commission File Number)
|
(IRS Employer Identification No.)
One Johnson & Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08933
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 732-524-0400
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company o
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o
Item 8.01. Other Events
On October 2, 2018, Johnson & Johnson (the 'Company') announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion. LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.
The Company will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.
The related press release dated October 2, 2018 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Johnson & Johnson Press Release dated October 2, 2018.
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Johnson & Johnson
(Registrant)
|
|
October 2, 2018
|
|
By:
|
/s/ Renee A. Brutus
|
|
|
|
|
Renee A. Brutus
Assistant Secretary
|
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
|
|
|
|
|
Media Contacts:
|
Natalia Salomao
|
Donna Lorenson
|
|
(732) 325-8306
|
(410) 258-8571
|
|
nsaloma7@its.jnj.com
|
dlorens@its.jnj.com
|
|
|
|
Investor Contact:
|
Lisa Romanko
|
|
|
(732) 524-2034
|
Johnson & Johnson Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., October 2, 2018 - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion.
LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.
The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies will continue to serve those impacted by diabetes through innovative products, services and solutions from its Medical Device, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer businesses. This includes important leadership and innovation in areas such as bariatric surgery and through medicines such as INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and INVOKAMET® (canagliflozin/metformin HCl).
Johnson & Johnson will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.
About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.
Disclaimer
Johnson & Johnson published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 21:07:02 UTC