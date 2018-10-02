Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Johnson & Johnson    JNJ

JOHNSON & JOHNSON (JNJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Johnson & Johnson : current report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:08pm CEST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 2, 2018

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New Jersey

I-3215

22-1024240

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

(Commission File Number)

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

One Johnson & Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08933

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 732-524-0400

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 8.01. Other Events

On October 2, 2018, Johnson & Johnson (the 'Company') announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion. LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.

The Company will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.

The related press release dated October 2, 2018 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Johnson & Johnson Press Release dated October 2, 2018.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Johnson & Johnson

(Registrant)

October 2, 2018

By:

/s/ Renee A. Brutus

Renee A. Brutus

Assistant Secretary

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Media Contacts:

Natalia Salomao

Donna Lorenson

(732) 325-8306

(410) 258-8571

nsaloma7@its.jnj.com

dlorens@its.jnj.com

Investor Contact:

Lisa Romanko

(732) 524-2034

Johnson & Johnson Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., October 2, 2018 - Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion.

LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.

The Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies will continue to serve those impacted by diabetes through innovative products, services and solutions from its Medical Device, Pharmaceuticals and Consumer businesses. This includes important leadership and innovation in areas such as bariatric surgery and through medicines such as INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) and INVOKAMET® (canagliflozin/metformin HCl).

Johnson & Johnson will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why for more than 130 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly-based health care company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

Disclaimer

Johnson & Johnson published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2018 21:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on JOHNSON & JOHNSON
11:08pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : current report
PU
11:00pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:08pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : How Navient, J&J and Merck are more open about political spe..
AQ
02:14pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Where Will the Next Big Idea in Healthcare Come From? Johnso..
AQ
12:52pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Closes Sale of LifeScan to Platinum Equity
DJ
06:02aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity
AQ
06:02aJOHNSON & JOHNSON : Completes Divestiture of LifeScan to Platinum Equity
PR
10/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Where will the next big idea in healthcare come from? Johnso..
PR
10/01JOHNSON & JOHNSON : NodThera Picks Genzyme Exec Adam Keeney for President and CE..
AQ
10/01NURSE INNOVATORS : The Change Agents of Healthcare
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:26pDIVIDEND GROWTH 50 : Double-Digit Divvy Dollar Dandy! 
11:58aOsmotica Pharmaceuticals Files Proposed Terms For $125 Million IPO 
10:55aFDA issues new draft guidance aimed at speedier generic approvals 
06:43aJohnson & Johnson completes divestiture of LifeScan business to Platinum Equi.. 
10/01September 2018 Portfolio Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 81 267 M
EBIT 2018 24 957 M
Net income 2018 16 036 M
Debt 2018 11 282 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 20,62
P/E ratio 2019 17,84
EV / Sales 2018 4,75x
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
Capitalization 375 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 144 $
Spread / Average Target 2,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.11%374 754
PFIZER22.23%259 516
NOVARTIS2.43%220 800
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-2.98%209 942
MERCK AND COMPANY26.07%190 236
AMGEN19.20%133 927
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.