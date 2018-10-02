Johnson & Johnson : current report

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): October 2, 2018

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

New Jersey I-3215 22-1024240 (State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation) (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.)

One Johnson & Johnson Plaza, New Brunswick, New Jersey 08933

(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: 732-524-0400

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

o Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

o Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

o Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company o

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o

Item 8.01. Other Events

On October 2, 2018, Johnson & Johnson (the 'Company') announced that it has completed the divestiture of its LifeScan business to Platinum Equity for approximately $2.1 billion. LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring and maker of the OneTouch® brand of products. It generated net revenues of approximately $1.5 billion in 2017.

The Company will discuss this transaction during its scheduled quarterly earnings call on October 16, 2018.

The related press release dated October 2, 2018 is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Johnson & Johnson Press Release dated October 2, 2018.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.