Johnson & Johnson

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

(JNJ)
Johnson & Johnson : reports first-quarter sales above expectations

04/16/2019 | 07:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Johnson & Johnson products stand on a shelf in a store in New York

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter revenue above analysts' estimates on Tuesday, driven partly by demand for its Stelara treatment for psoriasis and Crohn's disease and cancer drugs Darzalex and Imbruvica.

J&J, the first major drugmaker to report first-quarter results, reported a slight rise in quarterly sales to $20.02 billion (£15.31 billion), above the average analyst estimate of $19.61 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate said net profit fell to $3.75 billion, or $1.39 per share, from $4.37 billion, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

J&J recorded litigation expense of $423 million in the first quarter. The company did not record litigation expense in the year-ago period.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 81 057 M
EBIT 2019 26 010 M
Net income 2019 19 606 M
Debt 2019 1 719 M
Yield 2019 2,76%
P/E ratio 2019 19,02
P/E ratio 2020 17,13
EV / Sales 2019 4,51x
EV / Sales 2020 4,19x
Capitalization 364 B
Chart JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Duration : Period :
Johnson & Johnson Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JOHNSON & JOHNSON
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 145 $
Spread / Average Target 6,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alex Gorsky Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joseph J. Wolk Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles O. Prince Independent Director
William David Perez Independent Director
Anne M. Mulcahy Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%363 522
PFIZER-4.44%233 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.52%230 924
NOVARTIS9.11%206 300
MERCK AND COMPANY2.77%202 849
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY7.22%128 524
